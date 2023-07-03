The Rainmakers

Some measure success by salaries and titles. Others use a different yardstick altogether. Take the eight professionals selected as our 2023 Rainmakers, for example. When asked about their proudest professional accomplishments, their answers ranged from the satisfaction of working with others as part of a successful team, to mentoring the next generation of leaders, to making the planet a better, greener, and in one case—healthier—place.

So who are these Rainmakers and how were they chosen? As in the past, DC Velocity selected the 2023 Rainmakers in concert with members of the magazine’s Editorial Advisory Board from candidates nominated by readers, board members, and previous Rainmakers and DCV Thought Leaders. This year’s selections represent different facets of the business—practitioners, tech specialists, carriers and third-party service providers, and, notably, leaders of companies working to promote sustainable logistics operations. But as the profiles on the following pages show, they’re united by a common goal of advancing the logistics and supply chain management profession.

Peter Anderson

It’s safe to say that Peter Anderson has his hands full. As chief supply chain officer at WestRock Corp., an Atlanta-based provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions, he oversees the organization’s safety, operational excellence, fiber supply, sales and operations planning, logistics, and procurement teams.

That would be an impressive workload at virtually any corporation, but it’s downright remarkable at WestRock, one of the world’s largest paper and packaging companies, with 58,000 employees and 300 production facilities worldwide. Making his job even more complex, the company—which specializes in consumer packaging like folding cartons, corrugated products like containers and displays, and paper products like containerboard—has ambitious sustainability goals. It says that by 2025, 100% of its products will be recyclable, compostable, or reusable.

Anderson has more than 30 years of supply chain leadership experience, including executive roles at Cummins Inc., Ernst & Young (EY), Milk Industry Logistics, Bibby Distribution, and IBM Consulting. He leverages that experience and gives back to the community by serving in board positions at the Global Supply Chain Institute at the University of Tennessee, Howard University, and other schools.

Q: What drew you to the field of logistics?

A: I studied motor vehicle engineering and was intrigued by trucks and then went on to do a degree in transport and distribution in the U.K. The course was the first of its kind and really was the predecessor to today’s logistics and supply chain courses.

Q: What are some of the biggest changes you’ve seen during your career?

A: The biggest changes I’ve seen in my career are focused on three primary areas: (1) The advent of systems capabilities and real-time visibility; I still remember the first planning systems coming of age in the late 1990s, providing the foundation for many of the planning practices we use today. (2) The upskilling of talent in the supply chain profession; when I first started in the 1980s, many people were not skilled practitioners and had fallen into it by accident. Today it’s one of the best career choices you can make, and the training provided by colleges is amazing. (3) Globalization.

Q: What hasn’t changed?

A: Our reliance on suppliers … we need to work much more closely to ensure that we continue to mitigate risks.

Q: What advice would you give someone just starting a career in supply chain management?

A: Try all areas of supply chain; don’t just focus on one functional area. Be a voracious learner and start to build and maintain your professional network from day one. Additionally, find a sponsor who can aid and guide you through the formative years.

Q: What are some of the truisms that should be forgotten? In other words, what rules do companies need to break?

A: I remember early in my career, many people saying trust is earned. My perspective as I’ve gotten older is that I need to give trust first, and then relationships will prosper. The other truism companies should rethink is [the idea of staying in your own lane]. When designing your next new process or supply chain, don’t just look at your industry; look widely and choose the best from all industries. Doing what everyone in your industry does will never move the needle and differentiate you from the others.

Q: What’s your proudest professional achievement (or moment) and why?

A: My proudest moment was working with a large CPG as a consultant and designing a global operating model for them that changed practically every process, centralizing operations and generating over $1 billion in supply chain savings.