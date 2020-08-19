Cleo Provides End-to-End Integration Visibility Through Real-Time Insights

Cleo has unveiled the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) Cockpit, a new and intuitive visual control panel of real-time integration dashboards and actionable insights to surface operational business process visibility for technical and business users. This latest innovation empowers organizations to keep a pulse on their revenue-generating operations and fine-tune them for maximum efficiency.

Pressures to run an agile and informed business operation have re-introduced demand for real-time data and sharable insights. Companies must be quick to not only see what’s going on in their business but also proactively respond to ecosystem disruptions. In fact, 77 percent of integration specialists surveyed1 say having end-to-end visibility is key to supporting their company’s business initiatives.

However, lack of trustworthy centralized data, disparate technology, or over-dependence on “black box” integration services has led to significant visibility gaps. CIC Cockpit solves this issue by providing an easier approach to visibility, transparency and direct control. It brings panoramic integration visibility for every B2B transaction with the ecosystem of customers, suppliers, carriers, and partners.

By providing an "every-day, go-to page” that demystifies complex integrations, CIC Cockpit moves what was traditionally relegated to the IT department to a whole new realm of value creation. Now, anyone -- business and technical users, executives, and even external ecosystem partners (customers, suppliers, and logistics service providers, among others)

– can take advantage of real-time visibility and actionable insights to improve decision-making and improve revenue operations.

“CIC Cockpit is challenging the industry status quo for integration visibility. The business insights layer from Cleo gives ELITE complete, centralized operational views into transactions with our shippers – it really is game-changing for us. With real-time visibility on top of integration we can trust, our teams can quickly surface and share meaningful data to provide valuable insight for ELITE and our partners,” said Iain MacLeod, Chief Innovation Officer from ELITE Transit Solutions. “Cleo gives us all the visibility and control we need to confidently collaborate with our customers allowing all parties to keep revenue-generating operations growing.”

As the lens into critical business operations, CIC Cockpit is an integral part of the Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) platform. CIC Cockpit works with the platform’s entire collection of powerful integration capabilities to bring data-driven intelligence to any user:

• CIC Agent – Connect and integrate to any cloud or on-premise system, even when APIs do not exist. Deployed on-premise, controlled from CIC Cockpit.

• CIC Studio – Complete integration development environment that brings API integration, EDI, and non-EDI together into a single place. Intuitively view all transactions in the CIC Cockpit.

• CIC Engine – Robust, any-to-any transformation, orchestration, and automation of any integration flow. Every integration can be visualized from end-to-end in the CIC Cockpit.

• CIC Connectors – Off-the-shelf application and infrastructure connectors to speed up time-to-market of critical revenue generating integrations.

With this latest release, Cleo Integration Cloud (CIC) is now the only cloud integration platform purpose-built to enable integration strategy and development teams to design, build, analyze, operate, and optimize all mission-critical supply chain business processes on their own terms.