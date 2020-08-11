Fortna Client and Associate Named as 2020 DC Velocity Rainmakers

READING, PA (August 11, 2020) - Fortna®, The Distribution Experts®, proudly announces that Client, Doug Romain, American Sugar Refining Inc. and Fortna Associate, Dr. Kevin Gue, have both been named as a recipient of the 2020 prestigious DC Velocity Rainmakers list. Highlighted in their July issue, the two supply chain professionals were selected as each are “united by a common goal of advancing the logistics and supply chain management profession.”

Doug Romain, Sr. Vice President Global Supply Chain at American Sugar Refining (ASR), has been a catalyst in transforming the organization’s worldwide supply chain. Doug leads multiple operational initiatives that leverage new technologies and standardized processes to support best practices and drive improved service levels and reduced costs across six countries. With recent skyrocketing demand for ASR’s essential products such as Domino Sugar, Doug partnered with Fortna to design and implement a new distribution infrastructure that supports increased capacity, throughput and growth while reducing order fill time.

Kevin Gue, Senior Director of Research and Development at Fortna, leads development of models and algorithms to support the design and control of distribution processes including warehousing, order fulfillment, material handling, and the company’s premier FortnaWES™. Having received his Ph.D. from the Georgia Institute of Technology and prior to joining Fortna, he spent 25 years as a professor of industrial engineering, most recently holding the Duthie Chair for Engineering Logistics at the University of Louisville. Kevin received the respected Technical Innovation in Industrial Engineering Award, along with Dr. Russ Meller, Fortna Vice President, Solution Design and Research & Development, for his research on aisle designs for unit-load warehouses and is co-inventor of GridSequence, a material handling system patented in 2015.



Congratulations to Doug Romain, Dr. Kevin Gue and all the DC Velocity Rainmakers!

