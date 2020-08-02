Softbox announces the appointment of new global CFO

Reporting directly to Kevin Valentine, CEO of Softbox, Charlie Nicholson joins the leadership team and is responsible for all financial and fiscal management aspects of Softbox and its regional business units across the globe. His primary focus will be assessing the company’s operational and financial performance, and developing scalable systems, processes and controls to support the company’s global business operations and growth.

Charlie has previously held several senior finance roles in pharmaceutical and clinical trial organisations. He has over 20 years’ experience leading successful financial processes and is also a qualified chartered accountant. Charlie brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the field which will support the business’ ambitions to deliver profitable growth.

“I'm delighted about joining Softbox, a global leader in cold chain packaging technologies for the pharmaceutical industry with very exciting plans over the coming years,” said Charlie Nicholson about his new role as CFO. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and enabling further growth.”

Kevin Valentine, CEO at Softbox, commented: “Charlie is a very experienced finance leader with an exceptional track record and extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry. In his new role, Charlie will be a critical member of the Softbox executive leadership team and will be a true business partner to myself, our group and divisional management teams and our investors. I’m delighted to have him join the Softbox leadership team and look forward to the significant contribution Charlie will make to the ongoing strategic development of Softbox.”