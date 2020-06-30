Dachser Announces Robert Erni Will Become CFO

Kempten, June 30, 2020 – Global logistics provider, Dachser has announced that effective January 1, 2021, Robert Erni will become CFO of the family-owned company, succeeding Burkhard Eling, who is slated to become CEO. Erni will begin his onboarding phase at Dachser as Deputy Director on September 1, 2020.

“Robert Erni is an extremely experienced CFO who has spent more than 30 years working in the logistics sector,” explains Dachser’s current CFO Burkhard Eling, who will become CEO as of January 1, 2021. “We are delighted to have him on our new Executive Board and look forward to working with him to address future challenges in a way that creates value and growth.”

Most recently, the 54-year-old was CFO at logistics provider Panalpina, where he headed the merger with Danish logistics group DSV. During his time at Panalpina, he successfully managed various acquisition projects in addition to two substantial SAP rollouts and the organizational changes these required, thus supporting the company’s global growth strategy. Erni began his career at logistics company Kühne+Nagel, where he held posts in Hong Kong, India, Argentina, and the US before returning to his home country of Switzerland, where he was in charge of global controlling at company headquarters.

Dachser CEO Bernhard Simon, who will head the company’s Supervisory Board as of 2021, adds: “Being CFO of a family-owned company like Dachser is about much more than mastering the figures: our CFO maintains close relations with our shareholders, shapes the strategy process, and in so doing, also plays a major role in the operational business. In Robert Erni, we have found a CFO who can fully meet these requirements.”

About Dachser

Dachser, a family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, provides transport logistics, warehousing, and customized services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company’s range. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.

Thanks to some 31,000 employees at 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. That same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries.

For more information about Dachser, please visit www.dachser.com