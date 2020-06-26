FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: July 26, 2020

DAYTON FREIGHT PROMOTES TWO SERVICE CENTER MANAGERS

Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, announced two managerial promotions.

Connor Lund was promoted to Service Center Manager of the Elgin IL facility. After graduating from Indiana University, he started his career at Dayton Freight in the Management Trainee Program. Since then, he held positions as an Operations Supervisor and Operations Manager in Indianapolis IN, Service Center Manager in Lowell IN and most recently the Assistant Service Center Manager in Joliet IL.

Marc Suwanski was promoted to Assistant Service Center Manager at the Midway IL facility. Suwanski has been working in the transportation industry for 19 years, and joined Dayton Freight in 2013. Since then he has worked as an Operations Manager for both the Inbound and City Operations at the Midway Service Center, and most recently was the Operations Manager at the Des Plaines Service Center.

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60 Service Centers in 13 Midwest states, served by 5,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

