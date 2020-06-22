FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

DAYTON FREIGHT PROMOTES TWO SERVICE CENTER MANAGERS

Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, announced two managerial promotions.

Chris Lamkin was promoted to Assistant Service Center Manager of the Cincinnati OH facility. Lamkin earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Ohio State University. He spent 17 years in the transportation industry before joining Dayton Freight in 2012. Since then, he has held a variety of roles including Operations Supervisor, Dispatcher and most recently was the Service Center Manager in Walton KY.

Brad Ferguson was promoted to Service Center Manager at the Walton KY facility. Ferguson started working for Dayton Freight while attending Indiana University-South Bend. After graduation, he completed the Company’s Management Trainee Program and has held positions including Transportation Coordinator, Operations Manager, Supervisor and the Service Center Manager in Fort Wayne IN, Toledo OH and Des Plaines IL.

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 14th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 60 Service Centers in 13 Midwest states, served by 5,000 employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

