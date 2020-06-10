Barcoding, Inc. to Host First Annual “#SupplyChainGeekDay”

BALTIMORE – June 10, 2020 – Barcoding, Inc., the leader in supply chain efficiency, accuracy and connectivity, today announced that it will host the first-ever #SupplyChainGeekDay on June 26th to celebrate essential workers in the supply chain in conjunction with the first use of the barcode 46 years ago.

Barcoding uses the term #SupplyChainGeek to describe anyone who has a deep passion for process, embraces new technology, creatively innovates to solve problems, and is committed to growth of the supply chain industry. In 2015, Barcoding launched the #SupplyChainGeek initiative at the Promat Trade Show as a way to connect and celebrate auto-ID and supply chain professionals. This year, Barcoding is excited to expand the initiative with #SupplyChainGeekDay.

Companies are invited to participate by honoring and celebrating their supply chain, IT, operations, and logistics professionals. Ideas include hosting virtual celebrations, sharing stories using the hashtag #SupplyChainGeekDay, giving back to the community, and investing in education and learning opportunities.

“We’re thrilled to launch #SupplyChainGeekDay this year,” said Jody Costa, Vice President of Marketing at Barcoding, Inc. “As a supporting member of the supply chain industry for over 22 years, Barcoding is excited to have our own day to honor all professionals who use their dedication, expertise, and creativity to drive the supply chain industry forward. This year more than ever, it’s wonderful to shine a spotlight on our very own supply chain geeks.”

Barcoding is proudly hosting #SupplyChainGeekDay with the support of presenting partner, Zebra Technologies, and community partners, the American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN) and Food Banks Canada. A portion of the proceeds from the day’s supporting partners will go to benefit ALAN’s logistical support efforts for disaster relief organizations and Food Banks Canada.

“As an organization, we believe firmly in the critical value that supply chain workers provide, particularly in times of disaster and crisis,” said Kathy Fulton, Executive Director of ALAN. “We’re excited to be a part of this event that honors these essential workers and we’re grateful for the support of companies like Barcoding so that we can continue to provide logistical support to the disaster relief supply chain.”

“There’s a whole web of technology and personnel that work together to make the supply chain happen, from warehouse and field teams, to drivers and delivery workers, to analysts and developers,” said Anita Gannon, Strategic Channel Accounts Manager for Zebra Technologies. “It’s really special to set aside a day to celebrate every critical link in the chain.”

As part of the celebration, Barcoding will also unveil this year's recipient of the “Innovator of the Year” award. Since 2014, this Barcoding award recognizes a customers’ team that has implemented a mobile or automated data capture solution that has greatly impacted the business’s efficiency, accuracy, and connectivity.

Ivanti Wavelink, Impinj, doForms, BlueStar, Honeywell, Ingram Micro, Datalogic, ScanSource, and Geotab are proud contributing sponsors of #SupplyChainGeekDay.

Barcoding has also partnered with the Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. through the Richard R. Dilling Fund to educate, attract, retain, and support the next generation of supply chain professionals.

For more information on #SupplyChainGeekDay and how to participate, please visit https://learn.barcoding.com/scgday.

About Barcoding, Inc.

Barcoding is a supply chain automation and innovation company that helps organizations be more efficient, accurate and connected. With extensive subject matter expertise in data capture, labeling and printing, and mobile computing, we are trusted to build and manage solutions for some of the best IT and operations teams in the world. Founded in 1998, Barcoding is headquartered in Baltimore, Md., with offices across North America (Chicago, Houston, Seattle, Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver). For more information, visit www.barcoding.com.