Webcast: Optimize Automation Project Delivery

Thursday, September 26, 2024 2:00 PM EDT/ 11:00 AM PDT
Fulfillment automation projects that could deliver multi-million dollar savings annually are commonly postponed or canceled because of resource constraints of IT departments.
Rather than put projects at risk, many companies are working with WMS integration experts to perform client-side services to expedite project timing and help realize the potential benefits.
Join Tyler Linderman, VP of Strategy & Growth at Bricz, to learn about how Bricz increases project delivery quality through their expertise in working with tier-one WMS systems.
Attendees will learn about:
- How industry leaders are expediting AMR deployment cycles
- What a WMS Integration Expert & Solution Delivery Partner is
- How a joint team reduces risk and increases project delivery quality
- Case studies where Bricz helped its customers to succeed
Speakers
Tyler Linderman
VP, Strategy & Growth
Bricz
Royanna Chappell
VP of Strategic Accounts
6 River Systems, Part of Ocado Group
Host: David Maloney
Group Editorial Director
DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange