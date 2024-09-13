Webcast: Optimize Automation Project Delivery

Thursday, September 26, 2024 2:00 PM EDT/ 11:00 AM PDT

Register Now

Fulfillment automation projects that could deliver multi-million dollar savings annually are commonly postponed or canceled because of resource constraints of IT departments.

Rather than put projects at risk, many companies are working with WMS integration experts to perform client-side services to expedite project timing and help realize the potential benefits.

Join Tyler Linderman, VP of Strategy & Growth at Bricz, to learn about how Bricz increases project delivery quality through their expertise in working with tier-one WMS systems.

Attendees will learn about:

How industry leaders are expediting AMR deployment cycles

What a WMS Integration Expert & Solution Delivery Partner is

How a joint team reduces risk and increases project delivery quality

Case studies where Bricz helped its customers to succeed

Register Now

Speakers



Tyler Linderman

VP, Strategy & Growth

Bricz

Royanna Chappell

VP of Strategic Accounts

6 River Systems, Part of Ocado Group

Host: David Maloney

Group Editorial Director

DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange

Sponsored by

