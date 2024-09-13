Skip to content
Webcast: Optimize Automation Project Delivery

DC Velocity Staff
By DC Velocity StaffSep 13, 2024
DC Velocity Staff
Thursday, September 26, 2024 2:00 PM EDT/ 11:00 AM PDT

Fulfillment automation projects that could deliver multi-million dollar savings annually are commonly postponed or canceled because of resource constraints of IT departments.

Rather than put projects at risk, many companies are working with WMS integration experts to perform client-side services to expedite project timing and help realize the potential benefits.

Join Tyler Linderman, VP of Strategy & Growth at Bricz, to learn about how Bricz increases project delivery quality through their expertise in working with tier-one WMS systems.

Attendees will learn about:

  • How industry leaders are expediting AMR deployment cycles
  • What a WMS Integration Expert & Solution Delivery Partner is
  • How a joint team reduces risk and increases project delivery quality
  • Case studies where Bricz helped its customers to succeed

Speakers

Tyler Linderman
Tyler Linderman
VP, Strategy & Growth
Bricz 		Royanna Chappell
Royanna Chappell
VP of Strategic Accounts
6 River Systems, Part of Ocado Group 		David Maloney
Host: David Maloney
Group Editorial Director
DC Velocity and Supply Chain Xchange

Sponsored by
Ocado Group

