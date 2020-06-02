Logistics Plus to Celebrate 2nd Annual NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY on June 28th

ERIE, PA (June 2, 2020) – Logistics Plus Inc. (LP), a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is announcing its intentions to support and celebrate the second annual NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY (NLD) on June 28, 2020 – an annual day to recognize and appreciate the importance of the logistics industry.

Last year, LP formally registered NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY on June 28th as an official holiday with the Registrar at National Day Calendar. LP also obtained government endorsements from the Mayor of Erie; the County Executive of Erie County; the Governor of Pennsylvania; the House of Representatives of Pennsylvania (H.R. 395); the States of Ohio and South Carolina; and from members of Pennsylvania’s Congressional delegation (by Congressional Record). An additional proclamation for this year is being reviewed by the White House.

“I am proud of our team and our industry,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus, a former truck driver and 45-year logistics industry veteran. “While we might have started the NLD movement last year, this really is an industry-wide appreciation event. This year more than ever, logistics companies across the nation and around the world, including drivers, dock workers, dispatchers, staffers and all the rest, have really demonstrated their essential importance to the economy by pulling out all the stops to keep supply chains moving, and to get much-needed PPE and medical supplies to our front-line heroes.”

The Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) has joined this year’s NLD celebration by designating June as TIA Member Appreciation Month, a time to recognize the significant and often under-appreciated role of the logistics industry within the greater transportation ecosystem. TIA’s month-long campaign highlighting the logistics industry will culminate in the celebration of NLD on June 28th. Logistics Plus has been a member of TIA since 2011.

“To say it has been a trying last few months for our members and the industry would be a vast understatement,” said Robert A. Voltmann, President & CEO of TIA. “From the massive disruptions and economic impact on the nation as a result of COVID-19 to the recent attacks on brokers by owner-operators over rate transparency, I know it may feel like it’s just been one hit after another. It is important to remember, however, the symbolic role your business and the 3PL industry plays in the national and global economies.”

How to Observe NATIONAL LOGISTICS DAY

Visit www.tianet.org/national-logistics-day/ to read interesting facts about the logistics industry; download the official National Logistics Day holiday logos; get discounts on TIA educational courses; and more. You can also use the #NationalLogisticsDay hashtag to give social media shout-outs to friends, family or colleagues that work in the logistics and supply chain fields.

