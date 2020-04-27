Dachser once again named one of Germany’s most successful logistics brands

Kempten, Germany, April 27, 2020 – Recognized as one of Germany’s best logistics brands by readers of trade magazine LOGISTIK HEUTE and members of German Logistics Association (BVL), family-owned Dachser has been awarded second place in the “Contract logistics service” category. A total of 250 brands competed in 12 categories in the online vote.

“We are delighted at this honor. It’s the second time we’ve received an award for contract logistics since 2017. This recognition from the readers shows that our warehousing and transport services are well received by the market,” says Alexander Tonn, Corporate Director, Contract Logistics at Dachser.

In the past few years, Dachser has invested in the expansion of its contract logistics services. The logistics provider currently has over 1.6 million square meters of warehouse space, which means it can offer its customers more than 2.4 million pallet spaces worldwide.

About Dachser:

A family-owned company headquartered in Kempten, Germany, Dachser offers transport logistics, warehousing, and customer-specific services in two business fields: Dachser Air & Sea Logistics and Dachser Road Logistics. The latter consists of two business lines: Dachser European Logistics and Dachser Food Logistics. Comprehensive contract logistics services and industry-specific solutions round out the company’s range. A seamless shipping network—both in Europe and overseas—and fully integrated IT systems ensure intelligent logistics solutions worldwide.

Thanks to some 31,000 employees at 393 locations all over the globe, Dachser generated consolidated net revenue of approximately EUR 5.7 billion in 2019. That same year, the logistics provider handled a total of 80.6 million shipments weighing 41.0 million metric tons. Country organizations represent Dachser in 44 countries.

