MCFA ANNOUNCES JUNGHEINRICH AGV VIRTUAL TRADE SHOW

HOUSTON (March 23, 2020) – Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), the provider of Jungheinrich® lift trucks and narrow-aisle products in the United States, Canada and Mexico, announced today its first virtual trade show, showcasing its Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) technologies. The trade show will be open from March 25 to March 27, 2020.

This unique online experience will allow attendees to view Jungheinrich's complete range of solutions from the comfort and convenience of their own office or home. The virtual trade show will feature an exhibition area with themed stands focused on AGVs, semi-automated technologies, lithium-ion power solutions and traditional material handling products. In addition, guests can live chat with Jungheinrich technical experts daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST and can download brochures and watch product videos and customer testimonials.

“Exhibits and conferences are always a great educational experience for our customers, and we’re excited to welcome them to our first virtual trade show,” said John Sneddon, vice president, sales and marketing at MCFA. “Our goal is to find innovative ways to bring Jungheinrich technologies and expertise to our customers, keeping them informed of the latest trends and best practices. The Jungheinrich virtual trade show is one example of how we can stay connected to our customers and the industry, especially during today’s circumstances where many businesses are minimizing travel and event attendance.”

Those wanting to attend the Jungheinrich virtual event, can register at https://reg.ubivent.com/register/jungheinrich-us. To learn more about Jungheinrich AGV solutions, visit: https://www.mcfa.com/en/jungheinrich/customer-focused-solutions/agvs-solutions

About Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA)

Manufacturer of High-Quality Material Handling Equipment

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA) is a leading manufacturer of high-quality forklifts and warehouse products in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. Based in Houston, Texas, the company distributes three distinct brands – Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks and Jungheinrich® warehouse products – through its extensive dealer network. All products are backed by industry-leading customer service and superior product support. For more information about MCFA or any of its brands, visit Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America, Cat Lift Trucks, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks or Jungheinrich Forklifts.



About Jungheinrich

Leading provider of warehouse products for more than 65 years

Jungheinrich ranks among the world’s leading brands of material handling equipment and warehousing technology, offering a broad range of technologically-advanced forklifts and very narrow aisle lift trucks. With more than 65 years of electric lift truck design and manufacturing expertise, Jungheinrich is known for developing energy-efficient warehouse products – many of which operate up to two shifts on one charge in various applications.



In North America, Jungheinrich forklifts are distributed through Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.’s (MCFA’s) extensive dealer network located throughout North America and a number of these trucks are manufactured by MCFA. Based in Houston, MCFA has more than 340 dealer locations across the U.S., Canada and Mexico and is backed by five local parts distribution centers in Texas, California, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania and a 24-hour parts delivery guarantee. For more information on Jungheinrich, please visit Jungheinrich Forklift Trucks, Jungheinrich Forklifts on YouTube and Jungheinrich Forklifts on LinkedIn.