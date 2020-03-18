Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

GAYLORD TILTER LOADS CONVEYORS AND SORTERS QUICKLY AND EASILY

March 18, 2020
A new gaylord tilter from Southworth Products Corp is the fast, efficient way to get parcels and other items from gaylords and other large containers on to conveyors and automated sortation systems. The Model GTU-500 tilts loads up to 110˚ to provide controlled emptying of container contents. It features a unique pan-style platform that sits essentially flush with the floor when lowered, allowing gaylords to be placed and retrieved by a hand pallet truck – no forklift necessary. A steel retention bar prevents gaylords from falling even when the unit is tilted to the full 110˚.

Unloading container contents with a tilt device like the GTU-500 makes work faster, safer and easier which translates into higher productivity and reduced workers strain and injury.

The GTU-500 has a 500 lb. capacity when fully tilted. The 50” x 50” platform easily accommodates gaylords on 48” x 48” pallets. Tilt angle is operator adjustable via a foot control switch. A 1 HP power unit operates on 115/1/60 power. Compact size, just 62 1/2” x 66”, allows it to be used in confined spaces.

Southworth employs the industry’s largest, most experienced engineering staff. When standard tipper products are not appropriate, they work closely with systems integrators to custom tailor unloading solutions specifically for application requirements including capacity, container dimensions, dumping speed, electrical controls, facility restrictions (ceiling height, etc.), and much more.

