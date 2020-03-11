Modex 2020: Flexcon incorporates 3-D printing to innovate latest designs

Flexcon, makers of containers, dividers, pallets, and bulk boxes to protect end users’ products throughout their supply chain, unveiled its Rapid 3-D Prototype System during a press conference Wednesday. The new system builds models of molded totes to help innovate the latest designs.

When the Flexcon team draws a container for a client, the company uses its 3-D printers to produce a sample. Once whomever will touch the containers approves of the 3-D sample, Flexcon will create the prototype and send the container into production. “When you create a mold, you want to get it right the first time,” said Ken Beckerman, Flexcon’s president at their press conference on Wednesday morning. “Having the 3-D prototype for customers to touch and feel allows us to make any changes necessary before the mold is sent into production.”

The company also featured their newest AS/RS family of totes, which are compatible with virtually any mini-load and automated system. According to Flexcon, the totes have unique reinforced bottoms which resist deflection under heavy loads to allow AS/RS systems to be more space efficient, permit higher product density, and to run faster. Other new products on display included the X-Corr triple-strength totes, pallet-sleeve systems, and a new line of molded plastic pallets.