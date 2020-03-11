Modex 2020: Flexcon incorporates 3-D printing to innovate latest designs

Container manufacturer debuts its Rapid 3-D Prototype System that builds molded tote models; showcases new products.

March 11, 2020
DC Velocity Staff
No Comments

Flexcon, makers of containers, dividers, pallets, and bulk boxes to protect end users’ products throughout their supply chain, unveiled its Rapid 3-D Prototype System during a press conference Wednesday. The new system builds models of molded totes to help innovate the latest designs. 

When the Flexcon team draws a container for a client, the company uses its 3-D printers to produce a sample. Once whomever will touch the containers approves of the 3-D sample, Flexcon will create the prototype and send the container into production. “When you create a mold, you want to get it right the first time,” said Ken Beckerman, Flexcon’s president at their press conference on Wednesday morning. “Having the 3-D prototype for customers to touch and feel allows us to make any changes necessary before the mold is sent into production.”

The company also featured their newest AS/RS family of totes, which are compatible with virtually any mini-load and automated system. According to Flexcon, the totes have unique reinforced bottoms which resist deflection under heavy loads to allow AS/RS systems to be more space efficient, permit higher product density, and to run faster. Other new products on display included the X-Corr triple-strength totes, pallet-sleeve systems, and a new line of molded plastic pallets.

Boxes/Containers Material Handling Packaging Equipment & Supplies
DC Velocity Staff

plenty of chances to SCOR

More from this author
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Most Popular Articles

Now Playing on DCV-TV

1850_opex_thumb

OPEX

Channel: DCV-TV Channel 5
OPEX shows off its products for micro fulfillment and returns.

Subscribe to DC Velocity Magazine

GET YOUR FREE SUBSCRIPTION

News from CSCMP's Supply Chain Quarterly

Copyright ©2020. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing