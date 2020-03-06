Bastian Solutions is Exhibiting at MODEX 2020

ATLANTA – Bastian Solutions is actively preparing for MODEX 2020 and invite you to visit our team of experts in booth 7811 to learn more about the latest in global material handling system technology!

We are also carefully monitoring the ongoing COVID-19/Coronavirus situation as the safety and health of our booth staff and visitors is our number-one priority throughout the show. As part of those efforts, we are supplying extra hand-sanitizer in our booth, and we, along with MHI, ask that all guests avoid handshakes or other contact. With safety top of mind, our friendly staff will be happy to welcome you with a smile and discuss your material handling and order fulfillment questions.

We look forward to an exciting, educational and safe MODEX 2020! If you are visiting the show next week, join our team at booth 7811, or email us at info@bastiansolutions.com to schedule a call or virtual meeting.

MHI is working closely with several health and government agencies to monitor the COVID-19 situation and keep everyone safe during the show. Click here to view their latest update.

About Bastian Solutions

Bastian Solutions, a Toyota Advanced Logistics company, is a trusted supply chain integration partner committed to providing clients a competitive advantage by designing and delivering world-class distribution and production solutions. By combining data-driven designs, scalable material handling systems, and innovative software, the company helps clients across a broad spectrum of markets become leaders in their industries. For more information, visit bastiansolutions.com.