Bastian Solutions to build $165 million headquarters campus in Indiana

The systems integrator Bastian Solutions, which is a unit of Toyota Automated Logistics company, is expanding its U.S. headquarters campus, recently breaking ground on a $165 million state-of-the-art manufacturing and corporate facility in Noblesville, Indiana.

The 164-acre campus will consolidate several existing buildings into one centralized 435,000-square foot location, featuring cutting-edge facilities designed to foster collaboration, enhance operational efficiency, and accommodate future expansion, the firm said on July 15.

The project coincides with the expansion plans of Bastian’s sister company, Toyota Material Handling (TMH), in Columbus, Indiana. Their parent company, Toyota Industries Corporation (TICO), is allocating nearly $100 million for the expansion of TMH's 260,000 square foot factory there.

"We are thrilled to take this next step in the Bastian Solutions journey with the groundbreaking of our new manufacturing and corporate headquarters campus," said Bastian Solutions President & CEO, Aaron Jones. "Toyota’s investment in Noblesville, along with Toyota Material Handling’s in Columbus, showcases Toyota's long-term vision for driving progress in manufacturing, logistics, and its investment in the state of Indiana."