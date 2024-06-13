Arvato continues expansion in the Netherlands

Gennep - Arvato, leading provider of supply chain solutions, is building a new, state-of-the-art distribution center in the Netherlands in the municipality of Echt in the province of Limburg. The new building represents a further milestone in the company's expansion strategy.

Arvato's acquisition of the new plot demonstrates its commitment to strengthening its operational capabilities and expanding its position in the 3PL logistics sector. Martijn Nielen, Managing Director of Arvato in the Netherlands, commented, "This expansion is particularly exciting as we plan to build a state-of-the-art campus that will meet our high sustainable building standards. The new campus will, amongst other aspects, be BREEAM certified excellent, have a photovoltaic system and a green yard. It reflects our dedication to not only meet our customers' needs but also to environmental responsibility."

The new campus site, spanning almost 200,000 square meters, marks Arvato's second fully owned property in the Netherlands, like its existing site in Gennep. Operations are scheduled to commence in 2025, groundwork preparations have already started in May. Upon completion, Arvato's representation across the Netherlands will be significantly enhanced totaling almost 500,000 square meters.

Situated in the strategic location of De Loop Business Park, between Maastricht and Roermond in the south/east of the Netherlands, the new plot offers access to skilled labor as well as an excellent connectivity. De Loop is conveniently located near the A73 and A2 highways, providing easy access to both the Belgian and German borders. This prime location facilitates efficient cross-border transportation of goods, with access to key markets in Germany, Belgium, and the rest of Europe.

"The new site in Echt is not only part of our international growth strategy, it also underscores our commitment to providing strategic solutions to our clients," added Nielen. "With our expanded presence in Echt, we are well-positioned to enable our clients to achieve their growth objectives and provide the best possible support, including state-of-the-art technologies and innovative solutions.”