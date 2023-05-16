Ranpak Named 2023 SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award Winner

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (“Ranpak”) (NYSE: PACK), a global leader of environmentally sustainable, paper-based packaging solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains, today announced its selection as a winner of the 2023 SEAL Business Sustainability Award in the Sustainable Innovation category. The SEAL Awards recognize companies across the globe that make positive and measurable contributions to sustainability through innovative initiatives.

This year’s award recognizes Ranpak’s sustainable packaging and automation solutions. By aligning the future of automation with the circular economy, Ranpak creates working environments that are good for people and the planet. Their innovations include new automation product launches aimed at minimizing material waste and energy consumption in packaging. Investments in next-generation materials and technologies have further bolstered the company’s commitment to the recyclability and circularity of its offerings.

“Ranpak’s mission is to deliver sustainable protective packaging solutions that help improve supply chain performance and costs, reduce environmental impact, and support a variety of growing business needs globally. Since our founding, we have been delivering the highest quality of paper-based packaging while advancing our commitment to sustainability,” said Omar Asali, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Ranpak. “We are honored to earn this SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award in recognition of our efforts to provide sustainable and effective solutions to our customers and to their stakeholders around the world.”