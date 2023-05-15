Assent Evolve 2023 to Feature Sustainability Champions

Assent Inc. (Assent), a leading solutions provider in supply chain sustainability management, announced it is expanding its annual global conference, Assent Evolve 2023, to be held virtually over two days on June 14–15, 2023. The event will showcase industry-leading sustainability experts who will provide a roadmap on how to navigate the rapidly emerging regulatory risks that are challenging manufacturers today. Participants will also gain access to an exclusive product innovation announcement at Evolve 2023.

“Sustainability reporting for manufacturers to satisfy customers, regulators or investors' requirements is a growing effort in your business. That’s why the 2023 Evolve event theme is ‘All In, Right Now,” said Andrew Waitman, Assent CEO. “Stakeholders demand for sustainability metrics associated with your products are higher than ever, and new requirements pertaining to PFAS chemicals and forced labor present additional new disruption risks. Assent’s annual Evolve event brings together industry experts who provide manufacturing companies specific ideas and plans to implement cost effective sustainability programs within their business.”

This year’s event reflects an increasing public interest in the impact of manufacturing supply chains on society and environmental health. Specific topics will include proposed PFAS restrictions, forced labor, ESG transparency and proactive supply chain sustainability management strategies that companies can pursue to stay ahead of urgent and evolving requirements.

Assent Evolve will feature high-profile advocates across a range of critical sustainability issues, as keynote speakers, including:

Erin Brockovich, the iconic consumer advocate profiled in the blockbuster namesake film.

Robert Bilott, environmental lawyer whose work in chemical regulatory compliance inspired the 2019 film “Dark Waters.”

Chris Gardner, international best-selling author and an award-winning film producer of The Pursuit of Happyness.

Dr. André Kuipers, astronaut and ambassador of Earth.

Recognized compliance and sustainability leaders across different industries, including Assent customers, will also speak at Assent Evolve 2023. Panelists will share their insights, experiences, and best practices to create a credible sustainability program in manufacturing organizations. Attendees will receive first-hand advice on practical strategies for developing and enhancing their leadership skills and learn from leaders who aspire to make a difference in supply chain sustainability and regulatory compliance.

Assent will spotlight customer success stories highlighting leading supply chain sustainability programs. Speakers include:

Jonathan Harris, ESG Manager at Corsair

Eric Peterson, Director of Product Environmental Compliance at ConMed

Lavinia Ratigan, Director of Corporate Quality Systems at Hologic, Inc

Anna Herrera, Director of Product Compliance at Toshiba International Corporation

Dr. Sebastian Müller, Director of Environmental Product Compliance at KION Group

“I’m honored to help Assent kick off their 2023 Evolve conference, particularly during such a complex time in sustainability,” said Harris, Corsair’s ESG Manager. “As one of Assent’s inaugural ESG customers, I'm grateful to have an opportunity to share some of our journey at Corsair, and hopefully encourage others in their sustainable manufacturing efforts."

To learn more about the event and to register visit the Assent Evolve website.