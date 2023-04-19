UWL Deepens Commitment to Brazil, Highlights New Office in Itajaí

To accommodate growing market demand in Brazil, UWL, a top 10 American-owned NVOCC and leading provider of global 3PL services, has highlighted its presence in the market with a new office location near the Port of Itajaí. The nearly 8,000-square-foot facility serves as the central location for most of the company’s Brazil-based workforce, which has grown by 500 percent over the last five years, outgrowing multiple smaller office locations throughout the region.

“Establishing a strong presence in the market with a large, centralized office at the Port of Itajaí is key to continued growth in Brazil. We are confident our state-of-the-art facility will not only enable us to meet customer demand today, but will also have the capacity to expand and grow with the market in the future,” said Duncan Wright, President, UWL.

The location overlooks the Port of Itajaí and Navegantes, Brazil’s second largest container port complex. Located at the mouth of the Itajaí-Acu River in the state of Santa Catarina, the Ports of Itajaí and Navegantes are at the center of a busy commercial center with an intermodal infrastructure that includes ocean, road, rail and air service that supports the Santa Catarina trade chain. This move coincides with the launch of a new website for the Brazil location, helping to affirm the company’s presence both locally and globally across the web.

Since 2011, UWL’s Brazil office has served as a trusted logistics partner that understands the intricacies of the country’s shipping industry regulations, the unique Brazilian culture, and Brazil’s complex customs clearance process. In fact, the UWL logistics team of experts are committed to staying abreast of the country’s ongoing regulatory changes and maintaining strong relationships with local officials. With an approach that focuses on local service with global reach, the UWL Brazil office offers the following services:



Full-service, licensed NVOCC certification

IATA certified

Imports and Exports services for Air, Sea, and Road Freight

Licensed and bonded, asset-based forwarder

Global supply chain visibility

Experienced team to handle Brazilian bureaucratic process

Customs trusted partner, AEO certified

Leveraging its portfolio of logistics solutions, UWL’s Brazil office has seen consistent growth for more than a decade. It experienced a significant increase in volume over the last four years, with the primary growth driver being its Data Management Center, an expanding global administrative team that provides support to UWL locations throughout the world. The company plans to continue its expansion by building on its Asia Pacific and Brazil import business and focusing on the chemical trade.

“Bringing most of the team together under one roof at our Port of Itajaí office connects us with the harbor community while also ensuring seamless operations, enhanced customer service and a better employee experience. This new modern office with top-of-the-line equipment and plenty of room for expansion demonstrates our commitment to growth in Brazil,” said Barbara Echelmeier, Director, Brazil Sales and Operations, UWL.