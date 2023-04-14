Jason Peters Joins Hytrol as COO

JONESBORO, Ark.—Jason Peters has been hired as Hytrol’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO). He comes to Hytrol with over 30 years of manufacturing experience—including nearly a decade as the CEO of an international manufacturing company.

As COO, Peters is focused on operational excellence, continuous improvement and smooth integrations. He will work closely with all Hytrol departments to ensure effective communication and that the high standard of customer satisfaction is maintained.

“Jason brings a wealth of knowledge to his role,” Hytrol President David Peacock said. “His vast experience will be invaluable in helping our Jonesboro and Fort Smith operations reach superlative levels of performance which will benefit our partners and end users.”

Peters obtained his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Culver-Stockton College with an emphasis in management. During his college tenure, Peters also played NAIA basketball.

Originally from Carlyle, Illinois, Peters has been happily married for over 25 years and is the proud father of five children. In addition to family time, he enjoys working with computers.

