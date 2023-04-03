SnapControl the way forward for warehouse automation connectivity

The experts behind leading edge cloud-based WMS software, SnapFulfil, have unveiled a breakthrough tech solution that orchestrates all automation devices and robotic systems within the warehouse from one centralized and convenient platform.

SnapControl orchestrates the prioritization of work, automatically allocates tasks and workflows, evaluates which robotic devices best match specific operations, and enables data capture to assess the value each device yields – all with a low total cost of ownership and rapid time to value.

Equally, it connects to all types of devices, including RF, AMRs, Conveyors, Palletizers, Putwalls, ASRS, etc, plus in any possible transport method (API, CSV, etc,) – and if one type stops working, you can switch over to another device quickly and in real-time.

SnapControl uniquely promotes bi-directional MQTT (MQ Telemetry Transport) messaging and conversational decision-making between the WMS and remote warehouse devices, which typically have a small code footprint and minimal network bandwidth.

“In other words, SnapControl speaks to the devices and the devices talk back, enabling the most efficient warehouse decisions to be made automatically,” explained Synergy Group CEO, Rich Pirrotta.

Consequently, it’s the ideal solution for mixed portfolio and multiple vendors offering both AMRs and other autonomous/manual systems, plus it works hand in hand with SnapFulfil and any other incumbent WMS, OMS or e-commerce front end system – both in the cloud or locally.

Additional benefits due to the power of SnapFulfil’s Tier 1 WMS rules engine functionality include the capacity to make adjustments for expiry dates and traceability, create buffers for delaying tasks and manage exceptions without downtime.

Pirrotta concludes: “Single point integrations prolong onboarding time, slow growth and often operate within ineffective and separate silos. In today’s especially challenging times the ability to rapidly augment and orchestrate your technology investments, without unnecessary service fees, has never been more important. It’s now mission critical to harness control with 24/7 visibility from one centralized system.”