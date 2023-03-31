LaserShip and OnTrac Unveil New Name and Brand Identity

VIENNA, Va. — March 31, 2023 — Leading e-commerce parcel carriers LaserShip, Inc. dba OnTrac Final Mile (“LaserShip”) and OnTrac Logistics, Inc. (“OnTrac Logistics”) announced today that the companies will be jointly marketed under the name “OnTrac” and launched a new brand identity. The companies’ extensive rebranding initiative, which includes a new name, logo, website, and visual identity, comes as a result of the 2021 transaction that placed LaserShip and OnTrac Logistics under shared ownership to form the first coast-to-coast partner of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries. Together, the companies’ complementary East and West Coast delivery footprints empower retailers to reach consumers in the country’s most populated regions with faster, more reliable home delivery at a lower cost.

“We are thrilled to announce that we have come together as OnTrac and release our new brand identity,” said Josh Dinneen, Chief Commercial Officer of OnTrac. “Uniting under a single brand further cements our role as a critical part of the e-commerce infrastructure and proven alternative to other national carriers. Retailers can look to OnTrac as a long-term partner that can help them gain a competitive advantage through faster delivery, lower operational costs, greater flexibility, and a nationwide scale. We are excited for what the future holds for OnTrac, as we continue to focus on providing industry-leading service to our customers.”

The new brand identity is rooted in the company’s shared strengths and values. By using the OnTrac name and infusing elements of the LaserShip visual identity, the new branding honors the company’s past, while providing a fresh look and feel that represents the future.

Since combining networks, OnTrac has launched a transcontinental delivery service to move packages from coast to coast in as little as 3 days, helping retailers reach 250 million consumers across 31 states and Washington, D.C. In 2023, OnTrac is pursuing further growth initiatives aimed at supporting its retail customers, including a network expansion to Texas in the urban megaregion of Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio to reach an additional 19 million consumers. Once complete, retailers partnering with OnTrac will be able to reach approximately 80% of the U.S. population.

About OnTrac

OnTrac is the carrier of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries that helps retailers and shippers build a competitive advantage through faster delivery times, lower costs, coast-to-coast coverage, and reliable on-time performance. Transactions that placed LaserShip and OnTrac under shared ownership in 2021 brought together two complementary operating footprints across the United States to reach approximately 80% of the population in 31 states and Washington, D.C. and enhance retailers’ ability to meet growing demand in the consumer e-commerce delivery market. With more than 65 years of experience, OnTrac has evolved into a critical part of the e-commerce infrastructure and is trusted by leading retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chains. For more information, visit www.ontrac.com.