Flowspace Announces John Tokash as Vice President of Engineering

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2023 – Flowspace, the software platform powering independent fulfillment, announced today that John Tokash has joined the organization as vice president of engineering, responsible for driving innovation and development of the company’s OmniFlow software suite. Tokash will lead the engineering organization, overseeing teams building tools that empower merchants with the next-generation visibility and insights they need to orchestrate and optimize fulfillment.

Increasingly, omnichannel sellers are looking to sell across diverse methods that require holistic fulfillment capabilities, including Ship from Anywhere (SFA), Ship from Store (SFS), buy online / pick up in store (BOPIS), and on social commerce platforms, in need of software and systems that facilitate connectivity between partners and functions within their retail ecosystem. Tokash will work to further enhance the ecosystem connectivity of the Flowspace platform, which is designed to facilitate quick, seamless integration of sales channels, partners, and technologies across a stack.

“I am excited to join the Flowspace team as we work to power independent fulfillment,” said Tokash. “OmniFlow software empowers merchants with an unprecedented level of visibility into their fulfillment operations, and I’m eager to further develop connectivity across the ecosystem to unlock the full potential of this technology.”

Tokash brings more than 15 years of leadership experience in engineering and product development for both large enterprises and emerging companies. Most recently, he led engineering at Booster, where his teams developed features and systems to increase efficiency within logistics and delivery processes. Prior to that, he oversaw engineering teams at organizations including Homestead Technologies and Intuit, including its Grow Your Business Division. He is passionate about creating impact-driven teams that deliver exceptional customer experiences through software.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Tokash to our team,” said Jason Harbert, co-founder and CTO, Flowspace. “John brings a customer-first approach, problem-solving perspective, and a wealth of experience developing innovative solutions that have had a tangible impact on the businesses they serve. With his leadership, we’ll continue to revolutionize the way merchants can orchestrate their fulfillment operations with our OmniFlow software.”

Flowspace’s OmniFlow software provides merchants with the visibility and insights needed to orchestrate and optimize fulfillment, on one platform. As a standalone software that connects to the Flowspace fulfillment network as well as independent warehouse locations, OmniFlow offers brands operating any fulfillment configuration the centralized visibility and reporting necessary to meet end-customer expectations for a seamless experience.

Flowspace’s software is integrated within a network of more than 150 fulfillment locations nationwide and adopted by leading brands to power their modern commerce operations. The company is trusted by more than 500 brands to power efficient, reliable, omnichannel fulfillment.

About Flowspace

Flowspace powers independent fulfillment. The company’s cloud-based OmniFlow software provides real-time visibility into inventory, orders, and fulfillment activity, centralizing all order sources in a single dashboard. Integrated within a flexible network of +150 fulfillment centers nationwide, Flowspace empowers brands to provide efficient, reliable fulfillment across channels, profitably and at scale.

Launched out of the Y Combinator technology accelerator program in 2017, Flowspace was recognized by Fast Company as one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies in 2020, and its software was named Sustainability Service of the Year in 2021. The company’s dedication to customer service and support led to its recognition as Organization of the Year within the 2022 Excellence in Customer Service awards program.