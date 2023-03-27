UWL Continues to Invest in Pacific Northwest with New Office in Seattle

Duncan Wright, President, UWL, said: “UWL and our parent company, World Group, feel the Pacific Northwest is the gateway of the future as shippers look for alternatives to the southern California ports. This new office demonstrates our commitment to growth in the region, and complements our recent investments, including Sun Chief Express, the acquisition of Pacific Cascade, and the introduction of a new Tacoma-based distribution center by our sister company, WDS.”

The new UWL Seattle office provides a state-of-the-art workplace for employees, who are trained to provide top-notch support to customers in the region, many of which are using the Sun Chief Express Service. Launched in 2022, Sun Chief Express is the fastest and most reliable ocean shipping service from Vietnam to the US West Coast, completing the journey is as few as 18 days. Operated in contract with Swire Shipping, the service provides importers and exporters with a reliable, timely, and predictable shipping solution, which continues to be critical as other carriers announce blank sailings and roll cargo.

Further cementing UWL and World Group’s position in the Pacific Northwest is the recently announced acquisition of Pacific Cascade, which will help to expand the depth and breadth of trucking and distribution services offered in the region. In addition, UWL’s sister company, World Distribution Services (WDS) recently introduced a new 300-000-square-foot warehouse in Tacoma.

The new UWL Seattle office is strategically located near the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and is 18 miles from the Port of Tacoma and 20 miles from the Port of Seattle. It represents UWL’s sixth new office in less than 18 months. UWL established offices in Haiphong, Vietnam, Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Shanghai, China, and Long Beach, CA in 2022, and Chicago, IL in 2021.

“This new office in Seattle not only solidifies our position in the Pacific Northwest market, but also sends a clear message that we are in growth mode. Opening multiple new offices throughout the world in less than two years is a clear indicator that we are prepared to invest in markets that provide us with a strategic advantage and enable us to continue to support and grow our customer base,” said Evan Hartman, Senior VP, International Operations.