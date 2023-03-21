COGNISTX advances the adoption of digital-ready standards across industries

PITTSBURGH _ Cognistx, a leading developer of AI business products, has teamed up with SAE International to enhance the development of digital-ready standards, accelerating the digital transformation across industries.

SAE partnered with Cognistx in 2021 to process more than 1,000 documents, including specifications for aerospace parts and materials for OnQue™. This first-of-its-kind system digitally delivers SAE’s expansive library of engineering standards. The platform, which is continuously updated, ensures engineers worldwide can easily search documents and quickly access information and tools.

Now the two organizations are teaching engineering professionals to how to te digital standards and convert traditionally prepared standards. Leslie McKay, senior manager of digital and information products for SAE International, and Cognistx Senior Data Scientist Uxue Zurutuza recently presented their work at AeroTech, a conference for high-tech aerospace and engineering professionals. McKay and Zurutuza hosted “How to Write Digital-Ready Standards” and demonstrated how to create standards for a digital database.

“Digitizing standards speeds up the development of products, giving companies a competitive edge. Those organizations falling behind the digitization process could lose business and credibility,” said Cognistx CEO Sanjay Chopra.



Cognistx and SAE have partnered on webinars and podcasts about the move to digital-ready standards and their importance to businesses. SAE hosted a how-to webinar on writing digital-ready standards with McKay and Zurutuza. Listen to their discussion about the process of writing digital-ready standards on AI-Driven, Cognistx’s podcast about the use of AI for business (cognistx.com/cxpodcast)

###

About Cognistx

Founded in 2015, Cognistx is a Pittsburgh-based applied AI company founded by Carnegie Mellon University academics. The company builds multi-strategy AI products. Cognistx has been offering its Data Quality Engine (DQE) to clients to clean noisy transactional data. Cognistx also focuses on natural language processing (NLP) and question answering (QA) product, SQUARE, allowing companies to find the right answer in their corpus of documents. Cognistx can efficiently combine and customize the best advanced AI/ML/NLP technologies — its products and building blocks — to create applications that extract meaningful insights to produce measurable impact for its clients. Visit Cognistx.com.