Ideal Warehouse introduces new air filtration system

Photo caption: The AtomikAir system from Ideal Warehouse Innovations can filter 1 million cubic feet of air per hour, greatly improving air quality inside a warehouse or distribution center.
Ideal Warehouse Innovations is introducing a new air filtration system for warehouses at ProMat 2023 this week. The AtomikAir is able to process up to 1 million cubic feet of air per hour. Its filters capture particles as small as 0.3 microns, which include mold, pollutants, viruses, and more. The AtomikAir is also useful for dealing with dust, which can hamper the performance of automation systems.
An added bonus of the AtomikAir system is that its fans help push down warm air trapped at the ceiling, which can reduce heating costs by 20 to 40% in winter months.In addition to AtomikAir, Ideal Warehouse Innovations will be exhibiting a wide range of its other loading dock and warehouse safety products at its booth. One of those products, the Slide-effect Dock Bumper, is a finalist MHI’s Best Innovation of an Existing Product Award. Dock bumpers protect the loading dock, dock equipment, and docked trailers by cushioning impacts similar to a bumper on the car. As a result, they can take a lot of abuse and break down quickly. As its name suggests, the Slide-effect Dock Bumper slides up and down with the trailer as it moves and butts up against it, thus eliminating the friction and grind that leads to bumper failure. Additionally, the bumper is designed so that when it does eventually break down, it can be easily replaced. Instead of the usual design where the bumper needs to be unbolted from the concrete of the dock, Ideal's bumper can be slide out of a bracket and a new one slid in. (Ideal Warehouse Innovations, idealwarehouse.com)
