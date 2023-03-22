Ideal Warehouse introduces new air filtration system

Photo caption: The AtomikAir system from Ideal Warehouse Innovations can filter 1 million cubic feet of air per hour, greatly improving air quality inside a warehouse or distribution center.

Ideal Warehouse Innovations is introducing a new air filtration system for warehouses at ProMat 2023 this week. The AtomikAir is able to process up to 1 million cubic feet of air per hour. Its filters capture particles as small as 0.3 microns, which include mold, pollutants, viruses, and more. The AtomikAir is also useful for dealing with dust, which can hamper the performance of automation systems.

An added bonus of the AtomikAir system is that its fans help push down warm air trapped at the ceiling, which can reduce heating costs by 20 to 40% in winter months.