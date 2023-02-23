FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

LOWE’S NAMES DAYTON FREIGHTTHE 2022 CARRIER OF THE YEAR

DAYTON, Ohio – Dayton Freight Lines, Inc., a leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, was named Lowe’s 2022 Carrier of the Year.

They recognize top LTL carriers for their excellent performance, on-time pick up and delivery, claims rates, RDC reported exceptions and timeliness of communication. Dayton Freight was honored for the work they do in the Columbus, Ohio network. Lowe's Companies, Inc. is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada.

Dave Brady, Dayton Freight’s VP of Sales said, “We are humbled to accept this prestigious award from Lowe’s. We know this recognition requires a high level of quality service and commitment from our employees. It’s a tremendous team effort and we forward to continuing our relationship with Lowe’s as their trusted carrier!”

Founded in 1981, Dayton Freight is a private, union-free, less-than truckload (LTL) freight carrier headquartered in Dayton, Ohio. Currently ranked as the country’s 13th largest LTL company, Dayton Freight has 70+ Service Centers in 15 Midwest states, served by 6,000+ employees. Offering 1 or 2 day service to thousands of cities, Dayton Freight is known for its prudent growth, operational excellence, advanced technology and an unparalleled company culture known as The Dayton Difference.

