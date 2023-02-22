Southeastern announces new service center manager in Montgomery

LEXINGTON, S.C. (February 22, 2023) – Southeastern Freight Lines, the leading provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, today announced Chandler Klein has been promoted to service center manager in Montgomery, Alabama.

Klein started his career at the Birmingham service center in Alabama as a management trainee. He has served in various leadership positions during his time with the company, including inbound supervisor, outbound supervisor, outbound operations manager and, most recently, assistant service center manager in Birmingham, Alabama.

“Chandler’s ability to streamline the efficiency of operations while fostering an inclusive, dynamic work environment for our associates is exceptional,” said Mark Coggin, regional vice president of operations for Southeastern Freight Lines. “He is a prime example of Southeastern’s culture and will be a valuable asset to the team in Montgomery.”

Klein is excited to join the team in Montgomery, Alabama and continue serving the Southeastern team in this new capacity.

About Southeastern Freight Lines

Southeastern Freight Lines, a privately-owned regional less-than-truckload transportation services provider founded in 1950, specializes in next-day service in the Southeast and Southwest and operates 89 service centers in 13 states, Canada and Puerto Rico. Southeastern has a network of service partners to ensure transportation services in the remaining 36 states, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Mexico. Southeastern Freight Lines provides more than 99.4% on-time service in next day lanes. Dedication to service quality and a formalized quality improvement process, adopted in 1985, has resulted in more than 525 quality awards received from customers and associations. For more information, please visit www.sefl.com and www.facebook.com/SoutheasternFreight.