Wesley Maine Joins Beckhoff USA as Business Development Leader

Beckhoff Automation recently added Wesley Maine to its rapidly growing team as Business Development Leader in the Great Lakes region. Maine brings deep experience in application engineering, sales and management roles across the automation industry. In this role, he will develop new sales opportunities with current customers and prospects throughout Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Kentucky to further accelerate Beckhoff market share growth. Based out of the company’s Cincinnati-area office, he reports to Don Shanklin, Regional Director – Sales and Process.

“Wes has everything you look for in a business development professional. He is an exciting addition, and we are thrilled to have him on the Beckhoff USA team,” Shanklin said. “Wes is in a great position to leverage his deep experience in sales process, team selling and new customer development – along with enthusiasm for our market-leading automation technologies – to help us drive growth in the Great Lakes region and across the company.”

Maine spent the first 10 years of his career in manufacturing and engineering roles at Mitsubishi Electric Automotive and ATS Automation, Inc. He then worked as a regional sales manager for B&R Industrial Automation for seven years and a sales engineer at Motor Systems, Inc. for four years. After that, Maine joined Mitsubishi Electric Automation for 12 years, most recently serving as Regional Sales Manager.

“As a market-leading, family-run, global business that actively encourages employees to help shape its future, I am thrilled to join Beckhoff,” Maine said. “My 10 years of manufacturing experience and 20 years as a sales engineer provide a solid foundation for me to spearhead new technical sales activities at Beckhoff. My primary goal is to help customers think differently about automation so they can lead in their respective industries.”

Maine earned a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Dayton.