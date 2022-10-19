CFI Promotes Lifestyle Benefits of Pet Ride-Alongs for Drivers

JOPLIN, MO – October 19, 2022– Just as having the family pet around the house is a source of enjoyment and relaxation that leads to happier and healthier lives, those same benefits can be enjoyed by CFI professional drivers as they head out on the road joined by their furry companions.

“Life on the road can sometimes be lonely but having a pet along for the ride provides companionship and a partner that can help ease those feelings and support a more pleasant and enjoyable driving experience,” noted Greg Orr, president of CFI, a truckload carrier with operations throughout North America. “That’s why we sponsor a program that supports drivers who want to bring their pets to work, encouraging them to have that companion join them on the open road.”

Interviews with drivers as well as studies have shown that pet companionship on the road has important benefits for both the emotional and physical well-being of drivers. Interacting with pets can decrease levels of cortisol, helping to lower stress, improve sleep quality and support a happier driving experience. Walking pets during rest stops provides physical exercise opportunity for both. Pets also often provide an incentive to initiate and participate in social interactions and conversations. And the companionship provided by a pet during days on the road can help reduce anxiety.

“We believe that professional drivers should have the opportunity to drive with their dog or cat so that everyone can enjoy a ‘paw-sitive’ driving experience,” quipped Orr.

CFI has had a pet ride-along program in place since 1995. Orr noted that over the past several years, the company has seen an increase in drivers bringing their pets along for the ride. This year, CFI surpassed more than 350 drivers who bring their pets on the road with them. As a pet-friendly trucking company CFI offers flexible career options, route variety, and the newest, modern equipment loaded with the latest safety and driver convenience features. The company has open lanes and miles available across a variety of service lines, which means professional drivers can take their careers in any direction they desire.

