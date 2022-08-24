Trew Announces New President and Chief Operating Officer, Alfred Rebello

Al is a 30-year industry veteran providing customer focused organizational leadership and proven success delivering highly integrated Automation Systems. Before joining Trew, Al was the Business Operations Leader for Honeywell Intelligrated responsible for the solutions delivery from presales to installation. Previously he was the Senior Vice President of Operations with Intelligrated when acquired by Honeywell. Al is a graduate of the Harvard Business School General Management Program.

“Trew is an exciting organization with a lot of growth opportunity in front of us,” says Al Rebello. “We have a talented organization and a culture commitment to delivering great solutions.”

“Alfred is a hands-on leader that brings entrepreneurial insights and knows how to execute at a high level,” says Mark Tefend, CEO. “I have known Alfred for well over twenty years. Alfred’s teams come to work. He drives commitment at every level, finding creative ways to solve challenges, making continuous improvements and emphasizes ownership, teamwork, and process rigor.”

“Al’s well-rounded experience and a drive for delivering superior solutions will help broaden our client base and propel Trew’s growth,” Mark Tefend continued.

About TREW®

Trew provides automated material handling solutions for integrators and end users, including Warehouse Execution Systems (WES), Warehouse Control Systems (WCS), PLC- and server-based machine controls, motorized driven roller (MDR) conveyor, conventional conveyor, and services such as concepting, engineering, technical support, parts, field service and training. Serving the North American retail, warehouse, distribution, manufacturing, and ecommerce industries, Trew’s experienced staff and broad network of integrator partners enable uncommonly smart solutions scalable to any material handling needs.