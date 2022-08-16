RoadOne Opens Norfolk, Virginia Transload and Distribution Center

Randolph, Massachusetts, August 16, 2022 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, distribution and logistics services company, announces the grand opening of its 340k sq. ft., tier one transload and distribution center. This new facility will serve a leading e-commerce provider and a number of BCO (beneficial cargo owner) shippers. In addition, this is the first transload facility near the Virginia Intermodal Gateway that will help boost drayage capacity and cargo flow.

Key features:

- A premier transloading location, only 6 miles from the Virginia Intermodal Gateway

- Environmentally friendly electric forklift trucks and yard jockeys

- Fast to market e-commerce delivery to Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Northeast locations

- Optimal capacity with 80 dock doors for loading and unloading trucks and 800 trailer parking spots

RoadOne continues its commitment to eco-conscious initiatives with the evaluation of an electric drayage truck pilot to service the Port of Virginia, which would help reduce supply chain carbon footprints.

RoadOne will continue leading the way as it reinforces its support of the global shipping community in the Virginia Intermodal Gateway region, adding its second, tier one facility with over 225k sq. ft., 100 dock doors and 600 trailer parking spots on site. It’s due to open August 2023.

“Having a national intermodal logistics firm with the reputation of RoadOne build a transload and distribution center in the region sends a clear message to the industry about the positive direction The Port of Virginia is heading in,” said Stephen A. Edwards, CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority. “This facility gives RoadOne the opportunity to build business and better serve its customers, and it gives us a much-needed 3PL and transload capacity. We’re investing $1.4 billion to expand and drive efficiency and RoadOne is positioning itself to take advantage of the future here. We are looking forward to a long, productive relationship with RoadOne.”

“We proactively support sustainability to protect the earth’s resources, the environment and contribute to a better tomorrow. Our new Norfolk facility is designed to utilize innovative, eco-friendly logistics and drayage practices, which will reduce carbon emissions and provide energy conservation,” said Kendall Kellaway III, senior vice president of commercial at RoadOne IntermodaLogistics. “We’re extremely pleased to be collaborating with the Port of Virginia to advance environmentally friendly practices and provide strategic logistics solutions to serve the growing containers volumes at the Port. Addressing the requirements of today’s import supply chains is a top priority.”

Nonantum Capital is a mid-market private equity group based in Boston with strong transportation expertise that is a financial sponsor of RoadOne. They support RoadOne’s growth efforts and business expansion into new market sectors via both acquisition and organic growth.