Don Taylor Joins RoadOne as Executive Vice President

Randolph, Massachusetts, July 27, 2022 - RoadOne IntermodaLogistics, a single source intermodal, distribution, and logistics services company, announces today the appointment of Don Taylor as Executive Vice President. Don will work in concert with David McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at RoadOne, in overseeing operational activities at every level of the organization.

Over the last six years, RoadOne’s national footprint has grown substantially due to eleven intermodal logistics business acquisitions and the establishment of a drayage broker division. Don brings to RoadOne a wealth of experience ideal for supporting RoadOne’s growth including building strong partnerships with all agent partners and regional divisions, and refining processes and the company’s management structure.

Don was formerly with Universal Intermodal Services, Inc., a leading national drayage and intermodal logistics services company. He held a number of positions including Terminal and Regional Manager, Director of Terminal Development, Vice President and President. His career spanned 16-1/2 years.

“We’re thrilled to have Don join our executive team as we take RoadOne to the next level. He’s the right person to help us navigate our ongoing expansion and enhance our operational performance as we work to deliver optimal logistics, intermodal and environmental sustainability solutions,” said David McLaughlin, COO and CFO, RoadOne IntermodaLogistics.

“I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity to work with this extraordinary team of knowledgeable, well-respected executives. RoadOne’s vision and actions continue to address the demands and challenges shippers face by driving greater reliability, efficiency and competitive advantage for their businesses. I look forward to being a major contributor to RoadOne’s success,” said Don Taylor, Executive Vice President, RoadOne IntermodaLogtistics.

Nonantum Capital is a mid-market private equity group based in Boston with strong transportation expertise that is a financial sponsor of RoadOne. They support RoadOne’s growth efforts and business expansion into new market sectors via both acquisition and organic growth.

About RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

RoadOne and its affiliated companies deliver comprehensive single source logistics solutions that include the highest quality, reliable port and rail container drayage, terminal operations, dedicated truckload solutions, transloading, and warehousing and distribution nationwide.

RoadOne is committed to serving the changing logistics and transportation service needs of customers throughout North America. This vision of consistently delivering on a diversified

service offering means that RoadOne will grow and innovate to help customers meet not only their business requirements but also increase the satisfaction of their customers.

US IntermodaLogistics and American IntermodaLogistics are part of Quality Logistics Services, a RoadOne IntermodaLogistics sister company. These Agent intermodal trucking firms are run by local entrepreneurs and are backed by the same leadership, ownership and umbrella of safety, sales, systems, and financial support as RoadOne.

In addition, First Coast and Mile High Logistics, based in Jacksonville, Florida, are affiliated companies with penetration of U.S. Southeast markets and a network of agency terminals on the U.S. East Coast, Mid-Atlantic and Gulf.

DDI IntermodaLogistics, serving the U.S. East Coast, is the foundation of RoadOne’s domestic drayage service network.

JZ IntermodaLogistics and JZ LogisticsSolutions, based in Florida, provide a comprehensive scope of logistics and intermodal services to address the extensive needs of Florida trade.

Rose IntermodaLogistics penetrates the key markets of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with reliable intermodal transportation services at various rail and port locations in these states.

EHS LogisticSolutions is a full-service trucking firm based near Detroit that serves the Great Lakes region including Michigan, Ohio and Indiana. It’s an established vendor to major auto manufacturers in the region.

In 2019, RoadOne launched RoadOne LogisticSolutions (ROLS), a full-service drayage brokerage division.

Headquartered in Tampa, ROLS will provide end-to-end drayage brokerage and related logistics services enabling RoadOne to continue its national intermodal network expansion efforts and better serve its customers’ supply chain requirements.