CFI Announces 2022 Fleet Purchase Plans, Driver Pay Increase

JOPLIN, MO – February 2, 2022– CFI, an operating company of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, today announced its plans for fleet equipment upgrades and driver pay increases in 2022.

The company is acquiring 770 Kenworth T-680 Next Gen tractors, equipped with safety technologies and driver conveniences most in demand by today’s professional truck drivers. The company also is purchasing 250 new 53-foot trailers, including 100 dry-van general freight trailers, and 150 refrigerated trailers supporting the growth of CFI Temp-Control.

The company also announced a streamlined driver compensation program to align driver pay for consistency across its trucking operations. Under this plan, drivers for CFI Truckload and CFI Temp-Control will receive an increase of 2 cents per mile. Driver personnel can also qualify for extra earnings from incentive bonuses based on safety and productivity performance, retention and years of service, as well as recruiting referrals.

“We continue to invest in our people with modern, fuel-efficient equipment, including options and accessories most in demand by professional drivers supporting safe operations and driver comfort,” said Greg Orr, president of CFI. “With these new units, the average age of CFI’s tractor fleet will be less than two years.”

Features on the new tractors include 110-volt power inverters, engine block heater, refrigerator, ergonomic driver’s seat, LED headlights, an in-cab sliding fifth wheel release, cab-extender rear-facing cargo lights, digital dash and electronic power-assist “Smartwheel” steering wheel. CFI is investing an additional $5,000 per tractor for the new enhancements, adding up to nearly $3.75 million in upgrades across the entire fleet.

“We recognize our professional drivers as the ‘captain of their ship’ who pick up and deliver on-time and safely, as promised to our customers,” Orr added. “As such, we are implementing driver pay increases that align pay across our services with an attractive compensation package.” CFI professional drivers also receive a competitive benefits plan including health care options, a retirement plan with a company match and other extras.

“Our drivers persevered through another challenging year, providing consistent, superior service,” Orr noted. “Our fleet investments and compensation increases reflect their excellent performance and our goal of supporting them as one of industry’s safest carriers and the preferred destination for professional drivers.”

CFI deploys nearly 3,000 professional drivers operating a fleet of over 3,900 tractors and more than 10,000 53-foot dry-van trailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, with cross-border service to Mexico. The company also contracts with approximately 700 owner operators.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL -- TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

•Package and Courier;

•Less-Than-Truckload;

•Truckload;

•Logistics.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

ABOUT CFI – CFI is a multifaceted transportation provider with a balance of asset and non-asset services that engineer supply chain solutions for businesses across North America. A wholly owned operating company of TFI International Inc., CFI’s portfolio includes asset-based Truckload, Dedicated and Temp-Control services as well as non-asset-based Mexico and Logistics services. A staple of shippers, the asset services deliver on time, safely as promised, with a variety of specialization and integration. Operations in Mexico combine intra and inter-Mexico LTL and TL trucking with a robust lineup that includes: transloading, consolidation, deconsolidation, brokerage, and experienced cross-border. Creating tomorrow’s supply chain solutions, Logistics supports Autogistics, air freight, warehousing, intermodal, port service, expedited, and Canada to Panama expertise. At CFI, people drive possibility. For more information, visit: cfidrive.com.

CFI media contact:

Katlin Owens, Senior Marketing Manager

(417) 623-5229 ext. 25359

katlin.owens@cfidrive.com