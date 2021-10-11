KUECKER PULSE INTEGRATION WELCOMES AUSTIN BIRDSONG, FIELD SERVICE TECHNICIAN

Austin has experience as an Appliance Repair and Utility Technician. He recently completed the System and Security Administration Program from Centriq Training, Kansas City. He has gained proficiency in computer hardware and networking fundamentals, including network design, security, and management.
Austin’s technical experience will greatly aid KPI now and in future endeavors. KPI proudly welcomes Austin to the team.https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:6853395579616210944
