Pacline Conveyors Expands North American Operations

Cincinnati, Ohio – October 7, 2021 – Pacline Conveyors, Inc. announced the opening of its new manufacturing facility near Cincinnati, Ohio. The new Ohio facility is the third location for Pacline as it expands its North American footprint to meet growing demand.

“We continue to invest in the regions where we are growing significantly. This new plant will allow us to grow our sales and provide local support for our installation crews and customers in the central US”, says Karl Scholz, President of Pacline.

This facility is capable of producing large and custom assemblies such as support structures and safety equipment, which are costly to ship over long distances. As a result of this facility, Pacline expects to be more efficient in executing its projects.

Pacline provides overhead and inverted chain conveyor systems designed for a wide range of industrial material handling operations, including parts handling, storage and assembly lines for manufacturing and carton handling systems in warehouse/ distribution centers. Pacline conveyors are used to move products through industrial processes such as spray painting, dip painting, e-coating, powder coating, plating, sandblasting, and parts cleaning within the finishing industry.

About Pacline Conveyors

Since 1979, Pacline has been helping to improve productivity and efficiency for manufacturing operations and warehousing and distribution centers worldwide. Pacline is a conveyor company that offers a wide range of high-quality, reliable chain conveyor systems with experienced engineers that bring innovative and custom design solutions to every project. Pacline’s commitment to innovation, cost-effectiveness and customer service has helped shape Pacline into one of the most trusted conveyor manufacturers in North America. Pacline’s company mission is “to apply their expertise to provide world-class material handling solutions to their valued customers,” and through expanding their operations, Pacline continues to pursue that mission.