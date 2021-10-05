JJ Phelan, P.E., joins S&H Systems as VP of Sales

Michael Holland, President and COO of S&H Systems, is pleased to announce that JJ Phelan, P.E., an industry veteran, and proven leader, has joined S&H Systems as VP of Sales.

Mr. Phelan brings over 17 years of experience within the Material Handling Industry as well as 9 years dedication to service as an officer in the United States Navy. Prior to joining S&H, Mr. Phelan spent a year working in Amazon's North American Core Fulfillment team as a Program/Project Manager under a short-term arrangement through their third-party provider for contracted employment. Preceding his temporary employment for Amazon, Mr. Phelan led another material handling systems integrator, TriFactor, as their Chief Operating Officer and President for 16 years. Ahead of that experience, Mr. Phelan cut his teeth developing his leadership, management, and technical skills as a Surface Warfare Officer and as an Engineering Duty Officer in the US Navy for the first 9 years of his professional career.

At his core, Mr. Phelan is an engineer. His professional passion is learning processes within business operations and then designing and applying technology to those processes to achieve the necessary return-on-investment goals. Those goals typically include increased product throughput, improved order accuracy, or reduction in operating costs. "We are so excited to have JJ join the S&H family. His talents and skills will fit perfectly within our organization. However, most important, is that he is guided by a moral compass that aligns with our core values here at S&H," stated Michael Holland.

Mr. Phelan graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1995 with a BS in Systems Engineering. He also has a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering from the Naval Postgraduate School and an MBA from the University of South Florida. Mr. Phelan's professional certifications include a license as a Professional Engineer in the State of Florida as well as a General Contractor's license in the States of Florida and Georgia. He is married to his high school sweetheart, Debbie, and together they have been blessed with two wonderful children, Joshua & Jacob. Mr. Phelan also serves on the board of directors for a local Non-Profit, Volunteers in Service to the Elderly (VISTE), and is active in supporting their mission. In addition to spending time with his family, Mr. Phelan enjoys exercising, being outdoors and playing golf with friends.