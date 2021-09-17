3 DHL Supply Chain Executives Receive Women in Supply Chain Award

Westerville, OH, Sept. 17, 2021 – DHL Supply Chain, the global and North American contract logistics leader within Deutsche Post DHL Group, is proud to announce that three of their very own; Elaine Darr, VP, Operations Excellence, Alicemarie Geoffrion, VP, Packaging Operations, and Denise Mager, VP, Operations Life Sciences and Healthcare, have received ‘The Women in Supply Chain’ award for 2021 from leading global supply chain magazine, Supply & Demand Chain Executive, which honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship, and examples set a foundation for women in all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

All three women were selected for the award from a field of more than 200 female executives in the industry. This is the second year for the award. DHL Supply Chain COO, Val Hoge, was honored in its inaugural year.

“These women are just absolutely amazing in so many ways. They’ve re-tooled, re-innovated and revamped how the world sees the supply chain and logistics industry,” said Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply and Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “They’ve paved the way for future female supply chain leaders to become a part of an industry that matters. Because women in the supply chain matter.”

Darr oversees the North American operations and development functions at DHL Supply Chain. Her purview includes performance management, sustainability, and digitalization across DHL’s North America business, in addition to quality, safety, security, and business continuity – all working to ensure operational excellence on behalf of the company’s customers across more than 450 operating locations.

Geoffrion received DHL Supply Chain’s 2021 Provider of Choice Award in recognition of her work to catapult a relationship with one of the organization’s longstanding clients to transformational status. She is also responsible for special strategy projects within DHL Supply Chain and is a member of the North American DHL Supply Chain Executive Team and DHL’s Global Packaging Forum where she helps drive global strategy around packaging, shares best practices with other regions and further works to define DHL’s packaging solutions.

Mager is celebrating 25 years with DHL Supply Chain and is responsible for more than 500 North American associates and oversees one of the top Life Sciences and Healthcare accounts in North America which includes the management of COVID-19 vaccine storage and distribution. In addition to her work at DHL Supply Chain, Mager is an active volunteer and leader with organizations in her hometown of Columbus, Ohio, including Helping Hands, a community-based non-profit that provides meals, clothing, and school supplies to those in need.

“DHL Supply Chain is honored to boast such talented women in the supply chain field and it’s no surprise that Elaine, Alicemarie, and Denise have been recognized and included among some of the top female professionals and leaders in our industry,” said Scott Sureddin, CEO, DHL Supply Chain, North America. “DHL is committed to ensuring that it provides opportunities for women to have a seat at the table, as successful companies require diverse leadership teams. These honorees’ commitment and dedication to their field is paving the way for future leaders.”