stow Group newest division, stow Robotics has acquired Raiser Robotics

stow Group is announcing stow Robotics, a new unit dedicated to warehouse automation, and has acquired Raiser Robotics.

stow Robotics will regroup all existing warehouse automation solutions for both pallets and bins, such as the stow Atlas 2D® pallet shuttles launched in 2020, and the related services and teams. The current development pipeline of warehouse automation solutions and software shall also be part of the new unit. The stow Robotics unit will be led by stow Group’s Chief Technology Officer Detlef Ganz.

In addition, stow Group is also acquiring a majority stake in Raiser Robotics, which will form part of the new unit. Raiser Robotics is a German start-up developing innovative solutions for warehouse automation, such as the e.scala®, a three-dimensional modular ASRS system for bins and boxes which launches in Q4 2021. Raiser Robotics will be led by Rainer Buchmann and his expert team and rebranded to stow Robotics GmbH.

The creation of the new unit and acquisition of Raiser Robotics is backed by The Blackstone Group, stow Group’s majority shareholder. The move reinforces and builds upon stow Group’s position as a leader in the industrial storage market with an innovative portfolio of warehouse solutions and a specific focus on the warehouse automation space.