Press releases are provided by companies as is and have not been edited or checked for accuracy. Any queries should be directed to the company issuing the release.

Upload your press release

Improve Asset tracking and execute maintenance work on the go.

July 27, 2021
No Comments

Maximizing the life of machinery and equipment is not a trivial priority anymore. For visionary organizations, Asset management is a strategic priority through preventive and predictive maintenance. However, just implementing an ERP such as Oracle EBS or Fusion Cloud, is not enough when people are on the go. Doing paper-based Work Oder distribution and manual data collection leads to errors and inefficiencies. To achieve the full potential of Oracle EAM and Fusion Cloud investments, organizations must equip their Maintenance technicians with cutting edge digital tools such as Propel Apps’ Mobile EAM for Oracle EAM/Maintenance Cloud.

By leveraging our vast consulting experience in Oracle EAM, Design Thinking and Enterprise Mobile implementations, we have developed a simple yet robust Mobile EAM solution that transforms Plant Maintenance and Asset management operations.

https://propelapps.com/enterprise-asset-management-solutions/
Submit your logistics, material handling, or supply chain related company news in DC VELOCITY's Industry Press Room section or New Products section
Material Handling Supply Chain Services
KEYWORDS Propel Apps
You must login or register in order to post a comment.

Copyright ©2021. All Rights ReservedDesign, CMS, Hosting & Web Development :: ePublishing