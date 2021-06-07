RK Logistics Receives ISO 9001 Quality Recertification

FREMONT, CA – JUNE 7, 2021 -- RK Logistics Group, a leading Silicon Valley provider of warehousing, eCommerce fulfillment, transportation, and supply chain management services, announced today it successfully completed an independent, third-party audit of its ISO 9001:2015 quality procedures and standards and has been recertified as compliant.

The audit was conducted by third-party auditing firm Orion Registrar, Inc., which serves as the ISO 9000 registrar for the company. The independent audit examined RK’s warehousing and distribution facilities in Hayward and Fremont and recertified its quality processes and procedures as in compliance with the international standard.

Rock Magnan, president of RK Logistics, noted that most companies had to forego an annual on-site ISO audit last year due to Covid-19. “We’re pleased to have been able to complete our audit and affirm that RK again meets all the requirements as an ISO-certified provider of quality warehousing and distribution services,” Magnan noted. “It’s an important distinction for our customers that provides assurance our culture, practices and processes meet superior standards of quality and consistency,” he said.

ISO 9001:2015 is an international standard that provides a practical and workable Quality Management System (QMS) for monitoring, measuring, and improving all areas of a business. It outlines a framework for improving quality and establishing a common communications vocabulary for processes and procedures governing the delivery of products and services to exacting standards that consistently meet customer requirements. A QMS provides the foundation for aligning and streamlining operating practices to bring down costs, manage and resolve discrepancies, meet regulatory requirements, achieve superior customer satisfaction, and help organizations expand into new markets.

Magnan noted that ISO 9001 certification is increasingly crucial for businesses involved in complex manufacturing, automotive and other industrial ventures that require their logistics providers to demonstrate a common, validated and industry-accepted standard of quality management principles and practices.

“Particularly in Silicon Valley, ISO 9001 certification is a must have for supply chain operators. We serve semiconductor equipment manufacturers, automotive and other engineered-component businesses for which ISO certification is required just to get on a bid list,” he said. “We also are increasingly finding it in demand by our eCommerce fulfillment customers.”

RK Logistics is an industry leader in designing and deploying reliable eCommerce fulfillment, warehousing, and optimized transportation solutions. In addition, RK also operates the South Bay’s only certified, general purpose Foreign Trade Zone, which allows Silicon Valley manufacturing and importing companies to benefit from various trade policies and practices that can reduce administrative regulatory costs and associated tariffs and duties for imported goods, while protecting the integrity of high-value products in a secured environment and improving supply chain velocity.

For more information about RK Logistics, and how the company’s nimble, flexible approach to services and solutions can support more efficient and responsive warehousing and eCommerce fulfillment operations, contact us at sales@rklogisticsgroup.com

About RK Logistics Group. RK Logistics is a premier 3PL provider of full-spectrum, customized supply chain services for the world's most demanding customers. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, order fulfillment, cold chain and transportation services feature lean practices, ISO-9001 and CA Board of Pharmacy 3PL Certifications, which is unique to a family-owned business. RK Logistics is also a certified minority business enterprise. For more information, go to www.rklogisticsgroup.com