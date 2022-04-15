RK Logistics Group Acquired by AOI Capital

FREMONT, CA – APRIL 15, 2022 -- RK Logistics Group, a leading Silicon Valley provider of warehousing, eCommerce fulfillment and supply chain management services, announced today it has been acquired by a group of investors led by Miami, Florida-based AOI Capital.

“RK Logistics Group has a stellar reputation as a high-performance supply chain operator supporting some of the most demanding, complex and mission-driven businesses in Silicon Valley,” said Joe MacLean, chief executive, AOI Capital. “We welcome RK Logistics to our portfolio and we are confident that with RK’s skilled workforce, collaborative employee culture and a proven, agile approach to customer solutions, together we will build on its track record of sustained, profitable growth.”

“This is the start of an exciting new chapter in our journey,” said Rock Magnan, president of RK Logistics Group. “We look forward to benefiting from the business acumen and financial expertise Joe MacLean and his team bring to the table.” Mr. MacLean emphasized as well that RK’s current management has been retained and will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the company.

Miami-based AOI Capital is an investment firm founded in 2009. The company invests in start-ups and ongoing businesses, with a primary focus on Ecommerce firms, pharmaceutical sales and distribution, and third-party logistics services. An active participant in its portfolio companies, AOI Capital works side by side with management running the business to accelerate growth, innovation and market value, contributing capital resources as well as financial, digital marketing and business management expertise.

The RK Logistics acquisition marks an expansion of AOI Capital’s participation in third-party logistics services, a sector that investors see as highly attractive given the surging demand for quality warehousing, distribution and supply chain management capabilities, particularly among Silicon Valley manufacturing, industrial, retail and eCommerce fulfillment businesses.

Today, RK Logistics Group operates in Newark, Fremont, and Hayward, employs over 300 associates and manages some one million square feet of warehousing and distribution capacity.

The company works with some of the Silicon Valley’s most successful and innovative companies. Clients include high-tech manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, pharmaceutical, medical device, high value engineered building products, retail consumer goods chains, and eCommerce sellers.

RK also operates the South Bay’s only certified, general purpose Foreign Trade Zone. This capability allows local businesses which import manufactured components to take advantage of trade policies and practices that can reduce administrative regulatory costs and associated tariffs and duties for imported goods, while protecting the integrity of high-value products in a secured environment.

RK Founder Rod Kalune Retires

With the completion of the sale of the company, RK Logistics Group’s Founder and Chairman, Rod Kalune, has retired. A veteran of some 40 years in the Northern California trucking and logistics business, Mr. Kalune started RK Logistics Group over 35 years ago with a handful of employees, one warehouse and several trucks.

For more information about RK’s services, visit https://www.rklogisticsgroup.com/capabilities/.

ABOUT RK LOGISTICS GROUP -- RK Logistics is a premier 3PL provider of full-spectrum, customized supply chain services for the world's most demanding customers. RK's manufacturing support, warehousing, eCommerce, order fulfillment and transportation services feature lean practices, enabling technologies and a customer-first focus on reliable cost-effective solutions. RK Logistics Group is ISO-9001 and California Board of Pharmacy 3PL certified. For more information, go to www.rklogisticsgroup.com

