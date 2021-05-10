FedEx Trade Networks Welcomes New President

MEMPHIS, Tenn., May 10, 2021 — FedEx Logistics, Inc., a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX), announced that Patrick Moebel has been hired to lead its air and ocean freight forwarding and customs brokerage businesses, collectively known as FedEx Trade Networks Transport & Brokerage, Inc. (FedEx Trade Networks).



Moebel assumed his role January 1, 2021, bringing more than 30 years of experience in the brokerage, supply chain, and transportation industries across Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Throughout his distinguished leadership career, he has excelled as a collaborative global citizen, team builder, and communicator. Most recently, he served as president of the Americas at a renowned global logistics company. His credentials include the successful transformations of sizable forwarding and brokerage businesses on a country, regional, and global level.



“Patrick has impressive and extensive leadership experience in the logistics industry,” said FedEx Logistics President & CEO Udo Lange. “With Patrick Moebel at the helm of FedEx Trade Networks, we will continue to evolve as the FedEx Force Multiplier, driving value for all of FedEx and unleashing our unique capabilities with a clear focus on continuing to provide world-class service experience for our customers.”



Moebel is a native of Basel, Switzerland, and speaks fluent English, French, and German.



“I am honored to lead this incredibly talented, global team,” said Moebel. “The work we do to take care of our team members and deliver for our customers by helping them navigate the complexities of global commerce is unparalleled. I look forward to our company creating even more value for our customers moving forward.”





