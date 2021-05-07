PacLease Introduces New Fuel Program Partnership with Personalized Planning

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 7, 2021 — PacLease has announced a new fuel program partnership for its full-service lease and contract maintenance customers. PacLease has partnered with Multi Service Fuel Card for its Co-branded fuel card, called PacFuel.



With Multi Service Fuel Card as the PacLease fuel card partner, PacFuel customers are provided custom one-on-one consulting to map out the best fuel strategies, and potential savings. The enhanced fuel card itself is available in two versions: OTR for use with more than 8,000 commercial truck stop locations – major chains and independents -- and local, which provides mixed fleets the ability to fuel at street level gas stations and is accepted at more than 330,000 fuel and maintenance locations.



“We did extensive research with our customers and identified 28 key components that they wanted in a fuel program,” said Michelle Harry, PacLease’s director of marketing. “What we’re bringing to market represents what we feel is a best-in-class program that marries fuel-cost savings with top-level consulting to maximize a customer’s fuel investment, as well as strategic fueling locations with amenities – such as parking and restaurants. And, it’s scalable – providing both our small and large customers with great benefits.”



The new PacFuel card and corresponding app, gives PacLease customers route planning capabilities, plus cash prices at all locations in the network, and added discounts at more than 1,200 truck stops throughout the United States and Canada. “That adds up quickly,” said Harry. “And, if one of our customers has an existing relationship with a major fuel chain, we can go in and build off that relationship and bring potentially more benefits to the fleet.”



Unlike other fuel cards, there are no enrollment fees nor transaction fees (or swipe fees) at in-network locations. “This allows PacLease customers to realize the full benefits of the card, and all the savings that go along with it,” said Multi Service Fuel Card’s, Aaron Decker. “Since 1978 we’ve been developing and innovating fuel programs specifically for trucking fleets, with a priority in customization. We’re excited to be partnering with PacLease on the PacFuel Program.”



On the “back end,” fleet managers can control use of the card, complete with purchase limits. Easy to navigate on-line reporting tools allow managers to have complete visibility on fuel purchases and savings. And, there is 24/7 customer support for customers.



“It’s a customizable and complete package which aligns with our core PacLease values of offering fleets customized full-service lease and rental programs,” said Harry. “We know this will be a big hit with our customers.”

About PacLease and PACCAR

PACCAR Leasing Company (PacLease) is one of the fastest-growing commercial truck leasing companies in the transportation industry. PacLease has independent and company-owned full-service leasing locations throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe and Australia. PacLease provides customized full-service lease, rental and contract maintenance programs designed to meet the specific needs of customers. A combination of reliable, custom-built trucks and complete service offerings allows customers to maximize the value of their transportation resources.



PACCAR Leasing is a part of the financial services group of PACCAR Inc, a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of high-quality light-, medium- and heavy-duty trucks under the Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF nameplates. PACCAR shares are traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market, symbol PCAR, and its homepage can be found at www.paccar.com.



About Multi Service Fuel Card

Multi Service Fuel Card manages local and over-the-road fuel programs across the United States and Canada. Started in 1978, the Multi Service Fuel Card works on behalf of our fleet partners to negotiate discounts across the network. The Multi Service Fuel Card ensures accuracy in billing, generous lines of credit and flexible purchasing controls for effective and efficient fleet management. Multi Service Fuel Card is a subsidiary of TreviPay (www.trevipay.com). For more information, visit www.multiservicefuelcard.com.

