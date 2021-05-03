Ruby Has Acquires Boss Logistics in Louisville, KY

Organic Hypergrowth Augmented by Second Acquisition in 12 months

Louisville, KY (May 3, 2021)--Ruby Has, one of the fastest growing ecommerce fulfillment companies providing enterprise-level services to direct-to-consumer brands, announced today it has acquired ecommerce fulfillment company Boss Logistics in Louisville, KY. This move marks the second acquisition for Ruby Has Fulfillment in the past twelve months. Boss Logistics is a high-quality regional ecommerce fulfillment company.

“As we continue on our path of rapid organic growth, acquisitions are a key part of our expansion strategy to deliver additional value, capacity and quality to ecommerce fulfillment,” said Rafael Zakinov, founder and CEO, Ruby Has. “This acquisition adds to our ongoing rapid growth and also brings us the specialized capabilities of Boss Logistics in Kentucky.”

“We are thrilled to become part of the Ruby Has family,” said Jeffrey Sgro of Boss Logistics, “Adding our capabilities to those of Ruby Has allows us to take the original vision for our company to new heights.”

This new acquisition comes in addition to several recent expansions including the addition of a major facility in Kentucky and the doubling of the Ruby Has Facilities in Las Vegas, NV and Toronto, Canada.

About Ruby Has Fulfillment:

Ruby Has is one of the fastest growing ecommerce fulfillment providers (ranked by Crain's Fast 50 since 2018 and Inc. 5000 for five consecutive years) for direct-to-consumer brands and retailers. Ruby Has Fulfillment leads the 3PL industry with cutting-edge technology, seamless integration, and an uncompromising commitment to quality. With distribution center locations in New York, New Jersey, California, Nevada, Kentucky and Ontario, Canada, Ruby Has provides a strategically located international footprint of fulfillment solutions, with faster shipments and reduced costs. For more information, visit rubyhas.com.

Contact:

Ali Finer

Ruby Has

ali@rubyhas.com

612-209-4575