Logistics Plus Chino Warehouse Receives Alcohol License Approval

ERIE, PA (April 1, 2021) – Logistics Plus Inc., a leading worldwide provider of transportation, logistics, and supply chain solutions, is pleased to announce that the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has granted a license to its Chino, California warehouse for the public storage of alcoholic beverages and spirits.

Logistics Plus is also announcing the creation of a new company division, called LP Spirits™, to place additional focus on its growing alcohol and spirits warehousing and logistics business.

"Since our grand opening last fall, the LP Chino warehouse has become a hallmark facility for warehousing and fulfillment," said Tom Kelly, Regional Director of Sales and Operations for Logistics Plus. "With our new license, and our new capabilities catering to the spirits industry, there is not much in the way of dry storage freight that we cannot efficiently store and distribute from our southern California location. Plus, we can also provide liquor companies with valuable importation, compliance, and export solutions."

The 565 thousand square foot Logistics Plus Chino Warehouse facility offers commercial storage, inventory management, distribution, and pick-pack-ship fulfillment solutions. The company has nearly three million square feet of warehousing across North America, including facilities in Dallas, TX; Chicago, IL; Erie, PA; Olean, NY; Lexington, NC; and Dayton, NJ. Early this year, the Logistics Plus Chicago Warehouse received its alcoholic beverage warehouse license from the Illinois Liquor Control Commission.

Please contact lpspirits@logisticsplus.com for additional information.



Logistics Plus Inc. is a 21st-century logistics company that provides freight transportation, Warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, business intelligence, and supply chain management solutions through a worldwide network of talented and caring professionals. The company was founded 25 years ago in Erie, PA, by local entrepreneur Jim Berlin. Today, Logistics Plus is a highly regarded, fast-growing, and award-winning transportation and logistics company. With a Passion For Excellence™, its employees put the "plus" in logistics by doing the big things properly, plus the countless little things, that together ensure complete customer satisfaction and success.

The Logistics Plus® network includes offices, warehouses, and agents located in Erie, PA; Akron, OH; Buffalo, NY; Chicago, IL; Chino, CA; Cleveland, OH; Dallas, TX; Des Moines, IA; Detroit, MI; Fort Worth, TX; Haslet TX; Houston, TX; Laredo, TX; Lexington, NC; Los Angeles, CA; Melbourne, FL; Nashville, TN; New York, NY; Olean, NY; San Francisco, CA; Australia; Bahrain; Belgium; Canada; China; Colombia; Czech Republic; Egypt; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Kazakhstan; Kenya; Libya; Mexico; Netherlands; Poland; Saudi Arabia; Taiwan; Turkey; UAE; Ukraine; Uganda; and United Kingdom; with additional agents around the World. For more information, visit logisticsplus.com or follow @LogisticsPlus on Twitter.