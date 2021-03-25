CFI Lands Carrier of the Year Honor from Michaels Stores

JOPLIN, MO – March 25, 2021– CFI, an operating company of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, has been named Carrier of the Year by Michaels Stores, Inc., North America’s largest arts and crafts specialty retailer.

CFI was honored at a ceremony in which Michaels Stores recognized the company for overall service quality, consistency, communications, and performance excellence providing truckload transportation services in 2020.

Michaels Stores, for which CFI has been a transportation partner for over 15 years, recognized the company for its superior on-time service of over 99 percent. CFI was cited for exemplary performance as a dedicated partner supporting three major Michaels’ facilities; its agility in deploying fast-response “pop-up” fleet operations for other locations, brokerage support for surge and one-way over-the road capacity needs, and seasoned customer service.

“We are honored to be recognized by this great American retail enterprise for providing a level of service and performance that enhances their supply chain operations,” said Greg Orr, president of CFI. “This is a significant achievement and a testament to the skill, experience, agility and resilience of the CFI team in providing a cost-effective, consistent quality service experience, especially during a challenging year.”

In 2020, CFI deployed some 2,275 professional drivers operating a fleet of 2,170 tractors and 7,200, 53-foot dry-van trailers throughout the U.S. and Canada, with cross-border service to Mexico. The company also contracted with 325 owner operators. In 2020, CFI amassed more than 229 million miles delivering freight in North America, serving some of the nation’s leading commercial, industrial, manufacturing and retail businesses.

ABOUT TFI INTERNATIONAL -- TFI International Inc. is a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, operating across the United States, Canada and Mexico through its subsidiaries. TFI International creates value for shareholders by identifying strategic acquisitions and managing a growing network of wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. Under the TFI International umbrella, companies benefit from financial and operational resources to build their businesses and increase their efficiency. TFI International companies service the following segments:

• Package and Courier;

• Less-Than-Truckload;

• Truckload;

• Logistics and Last Mile.

TFI International Inc. is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol TFII. For more information, visit www.tfiintl.com.

ABOUT CFI -- CFI, a wholly owned operating company of TFI International Inc., is a multifaceted leading transportation provider. Established in 1951, the truckload segment delivers time-definite 53-foot dry-van truckload transportation services. Operations in Mexico add an owned LTL network to the portfolio. CFI offers global logistics solutions to support all modes of transportation including ground transport, air freight, warehousing and intermodal with North American cross-border expertise and bilingual support.