a2b Fulfillment Named Multichannel Merchant Top 3PL for Six Straight Years

Greensboro, GA. (For Immediate Release) –a2b Fulfillment has been named as a Multichannel Merchant (MCM) Top 3PL for 2021, joining dozens of other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant. This is the sixth straight year a2b has been named Top 3PL by MCM.

3PLs, already growing in importance prior to COVID-19, have seen significant growth in 2020 as the massive shift to ecommerce fuels significant demand for outsourced fulfillment and logistics operations. This unique resource from MCM, provides a directory sorted by various criteria, that helps ecommerce and DTC companies vet qualified, experienced 3PLs.

“Ecommerce and DTC merchants need experienced, qualified 3PL partners as they handle unprecedented growth in their online business, and lack the internal resources or expertise,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Content Manager of MCM. “Each company has been selected based on their industry experience, services offered, performance and range of capabilities.”