a2b Fulfillment Named Multichannel Merchant Top 3PL for Six Straight Years

Greensboro, GA. (For Immediate Release) –a2b Fulfillment has been named as a Multichannel Merchant (MCM) Top 3PL for 2021, joining dozens of other leading third-party logistics providers selected by Multichannel Merchant. This is the sixth straight year a2b has been named Top 3PL by MCM.
3PLs, already growing in importance prior to COVID-19, have seen significant growth in 2020 as the massive shift to ecommerce fuels significant demand for outsourced fulfillment and logistics operations. This unique resource from MCM, provides a directory sorted by various criteria, that helps ecommerce and DTC companies vet qualified, experienced 3PLs.
“Ecommerce and DTC merchants need experienced, qualified 3PL partners as they handle unprecedented growth in their online business, and lack the internal resources or expertise,” said Mike O’Brien, Senior Content Manager of MCM. “Each company has been selected based on their industry experience, services offered, performance and range of capabilities.”
a2b celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2021. The company specializes in Order Fulfillment (B2C and B2B), Value-Added Services and Customer Care, operating facilities in both the east and west, which together can reach up to 94% of US households in just 2 days via ground service, and at reduced cost.
“a2b is constantly developing new programs, enhancing our value proposition and taking steps to expand our reach,” says Ayal Latz, President of a2b Fulfillment. “Although 2020 had many challenges, we couldn’t be more excited about the future of this industry. This year marks 20 years for us as a company and our sixth straight year as a Top 3PL. I’m proud of our team and all of our effort to get here.”
To learn more about a2b Fulfillment visit www.a2bf.com.
