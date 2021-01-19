Iptor and HARMAN expand strategic partnership

Stockholm, Sweden. 19th January 2021. Iptor, a global leader in enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, planning and logistics software and services, today announces an expanded strategic partnership with HARMAN, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets. The partnership includes both technology development and extensive user experience work with HARMAN’S New York based design division, Huemen, which de facto becomes Iptor’s Agency On Record for an Experience-centric product vision. This will form the key elements of the upcoming Iptor DC1 v12, its flagship ERP solution for distribution companies, as Iptor puts user interface and experience at the heart of all future solution development.

The partnership and Iptor’s continued technology investments mark another important element in the on-going, successful execution of Iptor’s 22 strategic growth plan, driving towards a full cloud and leading User Experience for Distribution, Pharma, and Publishing businesses. This follows Iptor’s new ownership structure, announced in 2020, and positive momentum in its cloud solutions and services, with FY20 subscription growth of more than 60% despite difficult COVID-19 market conditions.

Some of the design developments to be adopted in Iptor DC1 v12, due in the second quarter of 2021, will be a new intuitive UI with graphical widgets for Business Intelligence and analytics; new cloud apps for Iptor 1 Pharma; and a landing page as single-entry point for users comprising business insight, workflow, networking and social collaboration. The partnership will also form the basis of the new product suite development towards Robotic Support, Process Automation, Industry 4.0, and Social Collaboration.

Christopher Catterfeld, Iptor Managing Partner, comments, “We are delighted to expand our partnership with HARMAN, with whom we have worked successfully for a number of years. Intuitive, immersive, and meaningful design is vital for a superb user experience. The days of endless training, effort and cost for users to understand their ERP and supply chain software are a relic of the past. Business software should be as easy as using the best social media platform for the first time in terms of intuitive handling and experience. Working with HARMAN will help us provide this for our customers and enable even faster and more agile delivery of our point solutions.”

“As we continue to strive to bring our customers the best user experience, we are thankful for our continued partnership with Iptor,” said Mohan Krishnaraj, VP and Global Head of User Experience at Huemen. “The ongoing collaboration between Huemen and Iptor allows us to provide top-notch, efficient solutions and business software that is user friendly and simple to use for all customers.”

About Iptor

Iptor is a global leader in enterprise resource planning, supply chain management, planning and logistics software and services. Iptor helps distribution-focused organizations solve their most complex order management and fulfilment challenges within fast-moving, multi-channel and global supply chains, turning them into growth opportunities

1,250 customers with 4,000 installations in more than 40 countries, Iptor provides fully integrated enterprise solutions, with highly adaptable and robust software backed by world-class support from distribution and supply chain experts. With its micro-services orientated cloud platforms and the use of smart technologies, Iptor offers compelling value to customers across the Technical Wholesale, Pharma and Publishing sectors. For more information, visit: www.iptor.com.

About HARMAN

HARMAN (harman.com) designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 50 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. In March 2017, HARMAN became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

About Huemen:

HARMAN has always placed great value on design leadership and execution of its products and services. In 2018, the three internal design groups across HARMAN were reorganized into a single design agency serving both internal and external clients. This design organization is named “Huemen”. With a targeted focus on the end users, Huemen leads and delivers world-class design research, multi-discipline product design, and brand communications design for clients through the disciplines of User Interface and User Experience Design (UI/UX), Industrial Design (ID), as well Marketing Services and Future Experiences in the workplace, the home and for all forms of mobility.